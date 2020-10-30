Anannke Foundation Supports Over 10 Lakh People Every Month Amid COVID-19 Crisis

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Anannke Foundation, a leading humanitarian organization and the CSR arm of Saba Group (a privately held company headquartered in Asia), partners with Kalgidhar Society - Baru Sahib, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), Robin Hood Army and Goonj and support their programs with 10,000 kg of dry white Rice amid COVID-19 crisis.

Anannke Foundation focuses to feed families who have been adversely impacted owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and supports them with over 10 lakhs meals every month. The foundation specially focuses on daily wagers, contract workers, and migrant population who have been displaced and are out of work because of the lockdown.

India is the third worst affected by COVID-19, which has claimed more than 233,137 lives and infected over 8,041,051 people so far. According to a Lancet study last year, of the 10.4 lakh under - 5 deaths in India in 2017, as many as the 7,06,000 deaths could be attributed to malnutrition.

In other words, two in three under-5 deaths were due to malnutrition. So on an average, every day 1,934 children under five die with malnutrition as the underlying cause; they could all be alive if there was no malnutrition. But due to COVID-19 induced food security and malnutrition these figures will go up.

One of the tools which is maintained while feeding people by Anannke foundation partners is social distancing. They make sure they do door-step delivery of ration that not only keep the spread of disease at bay but also feed the hungry.

''Hunger is a crime against humanity and we have to collectively help people facing economic hardships. The marginalised part of society has been hardest hit and we have to help them to get out of this emergency unscathed. We are able to serve over 10 lakh people every month and are deeply happy to partner with organisations to serve the distressed and unserved communities," said Dr Malini Saba, Founder and Chairman, Anannke Foundation.

The food distribution drive was conducted at across various locations of Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Rajastham, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar Madhya Pradesh. Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Haryana.



Apart from immediate response, 'Anannke Foundation' will continue giving long-term and comprehensive response for the most affected communities and help gradually move towards normalcy. The goal of the foundation is to help at least one billion people around the world to gain access to basic healthcare, give education and opportunities that allow them to break the cycle of poverty, and eradicate illiteracy about human right issues.

Anannke foundation is proficient in analysing and addresses the root causes of the emerging socio-economic challenges faced by developing and underdeveloped countries. Moreover, it believes in creating unlikely partnerships to span across sectors and taking risks. This intersectionality acts as a catalyst and helps them to achieve their vision of advancing health, re-valuing ecosystems, securing livelihoods, and transforming schools and communities timely.

To honour her father, Dr Malini Saba laid the foundation of 'Anannke Foundation' (previously known as Saba Family Foundation) in 2002, which serves as the umbrella organization for all of her philanthropic works globally. It is dedicated to a single mission to give access to under serve and promote the well-being of humanity throughout the world.

'Anannke Foundation' is a firm believer of the phrase 'health is wealth' and is an advocate for those who are being marginalized. Through its initiatives, it promotes the field of creating systematic support systems which benefit women and children who are at risk. The key areas the foundation focuses on are that of healthcare, education and advancement of human rights.

Dr Malini Saba is self-made Businesswomen and the founder and chairman of Saba Group. 'Saba Group' is a privately-held company headquartered in Asia that employs over 2,000 employs, operates in more than 20 countries and comprises 15 companies across 10 verticals.

The group has an affinity towards agriculture and trades in the business of rice, and has a strong foothold in pharmaceuticals and Fin-tech business. It also operates in gold mining, entertainment, real-estate, hospitality sectors and does impact technology investments all over the world.

Dr Malini Saba is an ardent philanthropist, psychologist, single Mother, fitness enthusiast, author, passionate culinarian, human and social rights activist and a global advocate for women and girls.

She has helped millions of underserved women and children in South and Southeast Asia, South America, Africa and the U.S. to gain access to life-saving medical, educational services and achieves economic stability. '50 percent' of the profit raised by 'Saba Group' goes into Dr. Saba's philanthropic activities, which supports education, health, art and culture, livelihood generation and human rights.

