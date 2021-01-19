ANAROCK acquires society and apartment management technology platform ApnaComplex

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): The ANAROCK Group, India's premier tech-led real estate services firm, today announced its 100 per cent acquisition of digitally-driven society and apartment management PropTech platform ApnaComplex.

A 10-year rich B2C technology player, ApnaComplex, was acquired for an undisclosed sum from NestAway Technologies, India's leading rental housing operator funded by Goldman Sachs, Tiger Global, UC-RNT Fund, IDG India, Chiratae Ventures and InnoVen Capital.

A highly differentiated SaaS product, ApnaComplex is one of India's largest and fastest-growing PropTech firms within the Society & Apartment Management business. Headquartered out of Bangalore, it currently empowers over 600,000 households across 80 Indian cities to effortlessly automate all aspects of running large gated complexes. The start-up was among the top ten solutions launched at the Product Launchpad at the NASSCOM Product Conclave.

"From buying and selling homes to managing and maintaining them, real estate digitalization is now a root concept. ApnaComplex is a pioneer in providing housing societies and households with a reliable and trustworthy tech platform for managing their properties. We are clear that the business will run independently and with a distinctive culture that the technology world demands. We are ready to invest aggressively in this platform to bring in the required product features and to hire key talent to help deliver value to all stakeholders," said Anuj Puri, Chairman - ANAROCK Group.

"Our acquisition rationale is to extend innovative features and tech upgrades for homeowners, residents, society managing committees, as well as facility and security management teams," said Puri. "Simultaneously, to connect our developer relationships to make these automated services available to a much wider clientele in India, and piggy-back our cross-border business in GCC for global expansion. We will look beyond just large societies and include small and medium-size complexes, to scale up substantially over the next few years. We also expect to scale up the staff strength to aid operational growth."

The advanced tech stack is hosted in the cloud, availed through an intuitive front-end mobile app/web portal and completely automates the day-to-day operations of societies, gated communities and apartment complexes. It is a mini-ERP and security solution with major modules for billing & accounting, security & gate management, community engagement, resident services and facility management, combining to render a unique experience for residents. At the heart of the product is the unparalleled maintenance billing and accounting stack which enjoys loyalty amongst clients and is unrivalled in capabilities.

It is also fully compliant with all prevailing data regulations and, through this acquisition, will aim for the highest global standards in data protection, and align with GDPR and other associated guidelines.



"The ApnaComplex platform enjoys a high degree of trust with its customers, primarily due to its relentless focus on industry trailblazing innovations, which make gated community living a pleasure. The platform's focus on data privacy is very well known and highly appreciated by its customers. With ApnaComplex finding a new home at ANAROCK, it will now grow to its fullest potential," said Raja Sekhar Kommu, Co-founder & Ex-Chairman - ApnaComplex & Senior Business leader at NestAway, while commenting on the acquisition.

"With its deep industry relationships and a tech-first approach, ANAROCK is optimally positioned to scale up the network," he said. "The services are already being used in a large number of high-end complexes built by leading developers. With support from ANAROCK's stellar leadership team, which has successfully grown and managed profitable organizations, I am confident of rapid penetration into the length and breadth of India and globally."

"The post-COVID-19 world underscores the immense traction amongst residents and societies for automated touch-less safety and security measures, as well as need for reliable services readily at hand. For the lakhs of households already using ApnaComplex's services, the partnership with ANAROCK will translate into a significant upgrade - a highly-enhanced UI/UX, seamless gate & security management, richer tech features as well as enhancement of complementary resident services driven by robust technology," said Shajai Jacob, Managing Director & Country Head - ApnaComplex & CEO - GCC, ANAROCK.

The evolution in automation for real estate, which began with 'smart homes' offerings, has now advanced to digitalizing 'Smarter Communities'. Within this, ApnaComplex helps bring order to the usual manual management of housing societies. Most importantly, the application saves time for the unsung heroes of the Managing Committees of gated complexes. Thereby, ensuring living in such societies a pleasant, convenient and safe experience for the entire community.

ANAROCK is India's leading independent real estate services company with a presence across India and the Middle East. The Chairman, Anuj Puri, is a highly respected industry veteran and India's most prominent real estate thought leader. The Company has diversified interests across the real estate lifecycle and deploys its proprietary technology platform to accelerate marketing and sales. ANAROCK's services include Residential Broking & Technology, Retail (in partnership with Vindico), Commercial, Investment Banking, Hospitality (via HVS ANAROCK), Land Services, Industrial and Logistics, Investment Management, Research, Strategic Advisory & Valuations and Project Management Services (in partnership with Mace).

The Company has a unique business model, which is an amalgamation of traditional product sales supported by a modern technology platform with automated analytical and reporting tools. This offers timely solutions to its clients, while delivering financially favourable and efficient results. ANAROCK has a team of over 1800 certified and experienced real estate professionals who operate across all major Indian (Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, NCR - Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow) and Middle East markets, and within a period of two years, has successfully completed over 400 exclusive project mandates. ANAROCK also manages over 80,000 established channel partners to ensure global business coverage.

Our assurance of consistent ethical dealing with clients and partners reflects our motto - Values Over Value.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

