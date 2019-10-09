Andaman Holidays bags National Tourism Award for organising India’s first-ever Yacht Carnival
Andaman Holidays bags National Tourism Award for organising India’s first-ever Yacht Carnival

Andaman Holidays bags National Tourism Award

ANI | Updated: Oct 09, 2019 12:32 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Oct 09 (ANI/NewsVoir): Andaman Holidays, leading destination management and yacht agency in the Andamans, has bagged the prestigious National Tourism Award 2017-18 for organising India's first-ever yacht carnival - Sail the Andamans - in 2018 and 2019 at the Andaman Islands. The award recognizes the Andaman Yacht Carnival as the most innovative and unique tourism product.
The carnival was organized with the support of the Ministry of Tourism - Government of India, Andaman & Nicobar Administration, Directorate of Tourism, Port Management Board and the Andaman Chamber of Commerce and Industries with a vision to make Andamans as a prominent yachting destination in the Asia Pacific region.
The award was presented by Prahlad Singh Patel, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Tourism & Culture, Government of India, in the presence of Venkaiah Naidu, the Vice President of India, and Zurab Pololikashvili, the Secretary-General, United Nations World Tourism Organization, at the World Tourism Day 2019 function organised by the Ministry of Tourism on September 27 at New Delhi.
"The first edition of the event itself attracted 13 yachts and 27 guests. Going forward, we feel that the outreach initiatives like the yacht carnival can attract a lot of yachts that sail the southeast Asian seas, whose owners and captains that are constantly on the lookout for newer, more exciting destinations", said Rathnam of Andaman Islands.
"Every docking yacht brings the top dollars in exchange for several on-board and off-board services and support. The yacht tourism also facilitates immersive tourism as the guests sail to off-beat islands; undertake village tours, and itinerary-free travels. These would create a number of self-supporting livelihood opportunities for the local population in the far-flung parts across the islands", he added.
The carnival would contribute to the growth of cruise tourism in the islands, and as the majority of the yachters are avid travellers, it can also give a solid boost to tourism in the Indian subcontinent.
"As all of the tourists who come on the yacht are adequately exposed to sailing and visiting the highly bio-diverse marine ecosystems across the world, it becomes easier for us to achieve responsible tourism objectives like conservation of corals, controlled fuel spillage into the sea", said Rathnam.
The Andamans Islands has a huge potential to become an international yacht destination, provided the government invests in creating an internationally matching yacht-friendly infrastructure in the islands.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 13:06 IST

Stable outlook for Chinese banks balances deteriorating...

Hong Kong, Oct 9 (ANI): The operating environment for Chinese banks is deteriorating as the escalating trade tensions with the United States will add further pressure to the country's economic growth, Moody's Investors Service said in a new report released on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 12:48 IST

McDonald's celebrates Founder's Day in North and East India

New Delhi [India] Oct 09 (ANI/NewsVoir): Honouring the visionary restaurateur and pioneer of the QSR industry Ray Kroc on his birth anniversary, McDonald's celebrated Founder's Day across 152 restaurants in North and East India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 12:30 IST

Japan's PMDA issues GMP certificate to Lupin's unit at Mandideep facility

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Pharma major Lupin Ltd on Wednesday announced the receipt of good manufacturing practice (GMP) certificate from the Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) of Japan for its active pharmaceutical ingredient facility at Mandideep in Madhya Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 12:17 IST

SRAM MRAM deals with LM Engineering for mines in Zambia

Lusaka [Zambia] Oct 09 (ANI/NewsVoir): Global mining conglomerate SRAM & MRAM Group entered into an agreement with LM Engineering of Zambia to enhance the operational performances and practices of small and mid-sized mines in Zambia.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 11:48 IST

RBI extends Chhibber's term as J&K Bank's interim CMD for 6 months

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved six months extension to R K Chhibber as the interim Chairman and Managing Director of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 11:35 IST

Forevermark launches flagship store with Fortofino in Chandigarh

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India] Oct 09 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Forevermark, the diamond brand from the De Beers Group, opens its flagship store in partnership with Fortofino, a jewellery brand for every occasion.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 11:08 IST

JLR's Jul to Sep retail sales fall 0.7 pc to 1.28 lakh units: Tata Motors

Whitley [UK], Oct 9 (ANI): Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) retail sales for the quarter ending September 30 totalled 128,953 vehicles, down by 0.7 per cent compared to the same period a year ago.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 10:18 IST

Stocks trade volatile amid weak global cues, Yes Bank tumbles by 8 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Equity indices were largely flat amid volatile trading during early hours on Wednesday following weak global cues.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 16:52 IST

Hong Kong stock exchange drops $40 billion bid for London Stock Exchange

Hong Kong, Oct 8 (ANI): Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) said on Tuesday that it has dropped its multi-billion dollar bid for the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 14:24 IST

Coal India likely to miss FY20 production guidance by 55 to 75...

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): ICRA Ratings has estimated Coal India Ltd's (CIL's) production to fall short of its current fiscal's full-year target of 660 million tonnes by about 55 million to 75 million tonnes.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 13:44 IST

New passenger vehicle launches to provide limited respite to OEMs: Ind-Ra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Against the backdrop of declining volumes of passenger vehicles, India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has said that new model launches will provide only limited and short-term respite to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 12:15 IST

CARE reaffirms AA and A1 plus ratings to commercial papers of...

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): CARE Ratings has reaffirmed AA and A1 plus status with a positive outlook to long-term and short-term bank facilities of Gujarat Gas Ltd (GGL), India's largest city gas distribution player with customer base in residential, commercial and industrial segment

Read More
iocl