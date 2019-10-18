Platinum jewelry Scorpion brooch
Platinum jewelry Scorpion brooch

Angelina Jolie wears platinum jewellery to the Maleficent Premieres

ANI | Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:45 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Angelina Jolie wore Platinum jewellery from Robert Procop to the world premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in Los Angeles, on September 30th.
The brooch was design collaboration between Robert Procop and Angelina Jolie. The one-of-a-kind design is not currently for sale, and may be auctioned off for charity in the future.
"The brooch has existed for some time, but Angelina waited for the perfect moment for it to make its debut. With the gown she selected and the nature of the premiere, the stars aligned," said Procop.
Angelina Jolie also wore Platinum jewellery from Cartier to the European premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in London, on October 9th.
Earrings with diamonds set in platinum
This is the second time that Angelina wore Platinum jewellery to the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premiere. Angelina previously wore a one-of-a-kind Scorpion brooch designed by Robert Procop to the world premiere of the film in Los Angeles, on September 30th.
Rare and precious, platinum jewellery is truly a perennial red-carpet favourite. All over the world, designers prefer precious platinum to create master pieces because of its versatility, and because it is the most secure setting for any precious gemstone. Platinum is one of the rarest metals and always stand out making a distinctive style statement.
Celebrities worldwide have been donning exquisite platinum designs for star-studded events, red carpet and other appearances to capture their most glamorous and memorable moments.
Updated: Oct 18, 2019 19:07 IST

