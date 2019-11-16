The company is under corporate insolvency resolution process.
The company is under corporate insolvency resolution process.

Anil Ambani, 4 others resign from bankrupt Reliance Communications

ANI | Updated: Nov 16, 2019 16:47 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Billionaire industrialist Anil Ambani on Saturday resigned as Director of Reliance Communications as the bankrupt telecom operator nears sale of its assets under an insolvency process.
"Chhaya Virani, Ryna Karani, Manjari Kacker and Suresh Rangachar have also resigned from positions of directors," the company said in a statement.
"Manikantan V has also tendered his resignation as a Director and Chief Financial Officer of the company earlier. The aforementioned resignations will be put up to the committee of creditors for their consideration," the company said.
The development follows RCom's consolidated loss of Rs 30,142 crore for the second quarter released late on Friday after provisioning for statutory licence fee and spectrum usage dues as compared to a profit of Rs 1,141 crore in Q2 FY19.
The telco set aside Rs 28,314 crore after the recent Supreme Court verdict on the calculation of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of telecom companies.
Reliance Communications is under corporate insolvency resolution process under provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016.
From June 28, its affairs, business and assets are being managed by -- and the powers of the board of directors are vested in -- Resolution Professional Anish Niranjan Nanavaty, who was appointed by the National Company Law Tribunal's Mumbai Bench. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 16:31 IST

LANXESS to become climate neutral by 2040

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI/NewsWire Gujarat): Specialty chemicals company LANXESS has set itself an ambitious climate protection target. By 2040, the group intends to become climate neutral and eliminate its greenhouse gas emissions from around 3.2 million tons of CO2 emissions today.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 15:09 IST

Alliances Galore hosts 5th edition of Gourmet Fest

New Delhi (India) Nov 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Alliances Galore is hosting the fifth edition of 'Gourmet Fest' exclusively for Axis Bank cardholders, who can now experience Fine Dining in over 150 leading restaurants across seven cities i.e. Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 14:58 IST

SOAIS opens Global Development Center at Bangalore

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Nov 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): SOA IT Solutions (SOAIS), leading enterprise IT solutions provider has announced the opening of its Global Development Center at Bengaluru for one of its major customers who is a Nasdaq listed global leader in electronics manufacturing.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 14:52 IST

Gaurs Group sells 1200 unit worth 500 crores during festive season

New Delhi (India) Nov 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gaurs Group, one of the leading names in the real estate sector in the country reported astonishing sales number during the festive month of October, which included both the auspicious Navratras and Diwali, the festival of light.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 14:09 IST

Global Chain 'UFC' GYM announces its expansion strategy with...

New Delhi [India] Nov 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Body sculpting enthusiasts and fitness aficionados have a reason to celebrate as the most celebrated fitness franchise; UFC GYM announces their next big expansion strategy for India at IHFF Sheru Classic in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 13:49 IST

Jhalki, a powerful film: entertaining and meaningful at the same time

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 16 (ANI/ NewsVoir): Jhalki is a powerful film all the way. Not only does it explore a delicate subject like human trafficking and child labour but it also sets precedent of a girl child super-hero without a cape, in search of her brother and eventually rescuing him.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 13:16 IST

The Consulate General of Belgium in Mumbai organises King's Day event

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Belgian Consulate in Mumbai organised an event with a myriad of exhilarating activities lined up at The Taj Land's End to mark King's Day.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 13:12 IST

Blaize™ emerges from stealth to transform AI computing;...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] Nov 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Blaize™ has emerged from stealth unveiling a ground-breaking next-generation computing architecture that precisely meets the demands and complexity of new computational workloads found in artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 12:03 IST

Subdued tax revenue growth suggests likely fiscal slippage in FY 20: ICRA

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Unfavourable trends in tax revenue collections suggest that a fiscal slippage in the current financial year 2019-20 (FY20) appears likely, according to investment information firm ICRA.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 11:15 IST

Konecranes launches its multi-award-winning Agilon material...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Konecranes has launched its multi-award-winning Agilon materials handling system at the India Warehousing and Logistics Show 2019 in Pune.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 10:57 IST

RCom posts Q2 loss of Rs 30,142 crore on provisioning of liabilities

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Bankrupt telecom operator Reliance Communications has posted a consolidated loss of Rs 30,142 crore for the second fiscal quarter (July to September) due to provisioning of liabilities after the recent Supreme Court ruling on statutory dues.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 21:00 IST

Implement zero mobile termination charge from 2020, open house urges TRAI

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Participants of an open house discussion on Friday unanimously urged the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) to implement zero mobile termination charge from January 1, 2020.

Read More
iocl