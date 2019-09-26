Chirag Tyagi, Creative Director and Founder of WildRogers
Chirag Tyagi, Creative Director and Founder of WildRogers

Animal friendly wardrobe with WildRoger

ANI | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 17:57 IST

Panipat (Haryana) [India] Sept 26(ANI/NewsVoir): A new fashion brand, WildRoger, is all set to put their best foot forward in the industry with an extremely unique approach and inspiration - their 'Love for animals'.
The agenda of Wildroger is to raise awareness about animal abuse and protect wildlife. To start with, WildRogers will be embracing an omni-channel retail strategy as it plans to launch it's first-ever collection on September 20th.
The company's products will be available to be sold across several key e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart and on their website as well.
Wildrogers's logo comprises of an Eagle, which showcases their clear focus and determination about saving animals, qualities which the kind of birds showcases after setting its target on anything. The inspiration behind their tagline, 'Find Your Wild' is also very interesting.
It depicts one's passion for identifying yourself and working for saving wild animals and the environment. They believe, the better the environment, the better the growth of mankind.
"Wildroger is the clothing brand started with the sole purpose of helping the wildlife. Our objective is to focus on encouraging wildlife more than advertising the good. The vision is to love animals. The agenda is to protect animals and love them. We strongly believe that animals have the same rights on earth as other species have. Therefore, the purpose of Wildroger is to stop cruelty and save animals and we will not stop until we see the changes. We are here to serve for the betterment of animals so let's find your Wild," said Chirag Tyagi.
"Nature is part of the universe and the most significant element of this nature is the wildlife. This nature works in a system, in a cycle which makes the sustainability of both mankind and wildlife possible. For instance, the basic food webs are essential tools in understanding that plants and animals are the establishments of all ecosystems and food chains, nurturing life by contributing nourishment and oxygen needed for survival and reproduction. But now, hideous selfish acts of humans such as slaughtering, lynching etc are taking over this world which does nothing but hurts Animals and disturbs the natural cycles by reducing their population. That needs to be controlled before it's too late, and our brand is just a small initiative to draw people's attention towards this issue," he added.
WildRoger USP is the unique and beautiful animal-print clothing which they want people to wear as a symbol of equality between humans and animals and promote animal-wellbeing as well. They want people to understand the pain and fear of animals by letting them get in their skin.
Chirag Tyagi is a digital marketer by profession and the Creative Director and Founder of WildRogers and heads the brand's strategy as well.
With his expertise in the field of marketing and his love and passion for Animals, he is bringing his brand's vision to life. Although this is just the start, Chirag is full of zeal and determination about changing how humans treat animals.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:26 IST

Digital Payment Solution, raises 5.75 crores on Horses Stable Season 2

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): DIPL is an AEPS based Fintech, Digital payment solution spread across India.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:13 IST

Tech Mahindra and Keysight collaborate to accelerate adoption of...

New Delhi [India] Sept 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, has announced an extended collaboration with Keysight, a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and govern

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:01 IST

Insure your car and home keys with Pocket Insurance from Bajaj Finserv

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 26(ANI/BusinessWire India): Losing your car or home keys can be immensely frustrating.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 17:59 IST

Go cruising for some Vitamin sea with Norwegian Cruise Line

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 26(ANI/NewsVoir): What can be more enchanting for a passionate traveller than to pack and unpack only once for a multi-destination holiday across the world, see a gorgeous new view each day and experience picturesque destinations and exotic locations.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 17:41 IST

ICRA revises outlook on construction equipment sector to negative

New Delhi [India], Sep 26 (ANI): Following a sharp correction in unit sales amid slowing economic growth and infrastructure investments, ICRA has revised the outlook on construction equipment sector to negative.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 17:23 IST

Sansui launches India Specific Products across Consumer Durables...

New Delhi [India] Sept 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Japanese Consumer Electronics giant and one of the leading consumer electronics companies in India, Sansui, launched a new range of technologically powered consumer durable and electronic products in the India market today.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 17:10 IST

Stellar Pitches, Innovative Solutions: Cohort 3.0 by CoWrks...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 26(ANI/NewsVoir): The CoWrks Foundry announced the successful conclusion of its third cohort, comprising of eight startups.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 16:38 IST

RBI increases withdrawal limit from Rs 1,000 to 10,000 for PMC...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 26 (ANI): In a relief for Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank customers, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday increased the withdrawal limit from Rs 1,000 to 10,000.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 16:30 IST

Sensex climbs 396 points on global cues, metal and auto stocks gain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 26 (ANI): Equity indices jumped one per cent higher on Thursday following firm global cues as US President Donald Trump said the trade deal with China may happen soon.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 16:27 IST

Karle Infra launches Vario Homes at Karle Town Centre, Homes...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Karle Infra Pvt Ltd, a leading real estate and urban infrastructure company, launched Vario Homes, homes with Progressive Layouts™ homes.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 16:25 IST

Indians believe technological advances and knowledge sharing key...

New Delhi [India] Sept 26(ANI/BusinessWire India): Indians believe technological advances and knowledge sharing are important ways to connect people globally and create a better future, a new survey has revealed.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 15:29 IST

Tablez ties up with Chinese lifestyle brand Yoyoso to open...

New Delhi [India], Sep 26 (ANI): Tablez, the organised retail arm of Abu Dhabi-based Lulu Group International, has teamed up with Chinese lifestyle brand Yoyoso to open its stores across multiple locations in India.

Read More
iocl