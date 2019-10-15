Animals in need of help after floods in Bihar

New Delhi [India] Oct 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): International animal welfare charity, World Animal Protection, along with Veterinary Emergency Response Unit (VERU) Bihar is responding to the floods in Patna city of Bihar.

World Animal Protection India is working closely with the VERU volunteers in the state to provide feed and mineral supplements to the animals affected by the floods.

Over 1200 animals have been directly helped by the team responding on the ground. The animals are also being provided with basic emergency medical treatment.

Many animals including cows, buffaloes, and dogs are fighting for their lives in the eastern state of Bihar after devastating floods ravaged the region.

"Animals also get affected by such disasters. The floods in Bihar have caused considerable damage to life and property. Our response, with the support of the VERU volunteers, is directed towards providing feed and minerals to the animals and ensure the animals receive medical treatment", said Gajender K Sharma, Country Director, World Animal Protection India.

Animals are rarely included in national emergency management plans or their needs factored in relief operations.

By not including animals in national disaster plans, governments neglect people's dependence on animals as their main or only source of livelihoods.

This intervention also highlights the need for the Bihar state government to release the dedicated state animal disaster management plan so that the animals throughout the state can get benefitted.

"We are working closely with the Bihar state government to get the state animal disaster management plan released. The authorities have been accommodating and are keen to implement the plan. We are hoping that it happens soon", added Sharma.

Over 35 people have died in different rain-related incidents across the state of Bihar. The capital city Patna is among the worst affected district. Several teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) convened rescue operations. Nearly 4000 people have been evacuated by the NDRF.

Authorities are saying that unexpected heavy rainfall and floodwater drainage failure in the district has caused these floods.

