New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Choosing to make career in real estate sector was not something this young people would chase this early, but it was his trust over his knowledge and expertise in this line of business that proved him successful.

Anmol Joon's main goal was to become a badminton champion. He was a rousing champion in badminton after winning all these championships Joon's elbow got injured. Indeed nobody can fight ones fate after his injury he was asked to stop playing. While he did have faith and passion he had many challenges to overcome. It was not an easy ride to success, but his through his faith and a passion he did make it.

Joon have vigorous personality Exhibiting enthusiasm with strong passion towards his life. Being Challenged in Life Is Inevitable, Being Defeated Is Optional. This is what made Anmol fight over his challenges and come up with new business idea and line of business. You can be skilled in any work if you believe in this way. "Don't let people tell you can't do it Go find a way to show that you can," Joon believes.

Anmol Joon, a 19 year old Young Dynamic Badminton champion, Senior managing director and CEO at RSHL Real Estate Development Dubai. Age is indeed not a bar for talented people who set out to break stereotypes and sculpt out a solitary niche for themselves.

Perhaps, His goals and future plan is to see a rise in luxury properties. He wants to be a resource person in real estate agent. He always wished for an affluent lifestyle like a cowboy but not exactly in behavior and moral. He is grounded and kind. He carries different personality when it comes to poor and helpless being.



He wishes to impart all his knowledge and skills amongst those needful and strive to better life through every opportunity whether it be sports or in any field. He keeps motivating people around him and teaches them everything about badminton and other interest of life and how it has taken him so far. He gives his back to people who has Consistency, Dedication and put efforts.

Achievement seems to be connected with action. Mr. Joon as a young Badminton player earned 6 times All India Ranking Tournament Winnership, 2 times Haryana State Championship in Badminton. He retains a building in his name in Dubai. He owns a villa in Palm Jumeirah. He has his own stud farm as well. Every Human Has Something to Offer This World; The Question Is Will We Create A Society That Can See Everyone's Worth. You cannot be easily accepted by everyone in this world and so is your work.

In today's world of judge mentalist people find it hard to accept one's profession and line of involvement. You Are Free to Choose but You Are Not Free from The Consequence of Your Choice. When nothing looks like challenge to you, that's where you stand out of the crowd, being already successful inside and experimenting outside.

Joon being 19-year-old, always has message for other what we have as a gift so that they understand and figure out their gift of life. Being a badminton player, he always loved his passion and how badminton drove his life differently and full of purpose. Good thing is not meant for one, it is for everyone and everywhere living live.

