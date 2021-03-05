Anneysha Thakker bags two prestigious awards for her impeccable work

New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI/ThePRTree): Mrs India Gujarati 2015, Anneysha Thakker, is a renowned emcee, who recently bagged 2 prestigious awards for her work from the Event and Entertainment Management Association (EEMA), India.

She has won the Most Successful Emcee of the Year- Gold and the Most Successful Artist of the Year- Silver. Be it any famous corporate or social event, Anneysha is everyone's choice.

This talented orator is also the digital host for Kolkata Knight Riders and sports presenter for Star Sports. Soft spoken, passionate and humble by nature, her wit, humour and excellent control over her language makes her people's favourite. She has worked with several popular entities as well as individuals, including our Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



"I am super thrilled and honoured to be recognised by EEMA, India. It's a big thing and I am extremely grateful for all of it. I feel good when people laugh and enjoy my work. I absolutely love to talk and making it my profession was a wonderful decision. Praying that people keep loving me the way they do and I keep getting opportunities to add some value in their lives. I wish to make India proud at the international platforms," she said, expressing her happiness.

She is an artist and a dancer by heart. Doting towards doing social work, she motivates people by her work. She envisions to make it big in her field and stick to what inspires her everyday to be better.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

