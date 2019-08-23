Representative Image
Representative Image

Announcements made by Sitharaman are major enablers to support economic growth: SBI chairman

ANI | Updated: Aug 23, 2019 23:47 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 23 (ANI): SBI chairman, Rajnish Kumar on Friday said that the announcements made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will act as major enablers for continuing to support growth.
"The announcements will act as major enablers for continuing to support growth. Bank recapitalisation at one go will provide a big impetus to credit growth. Also, honest decision-making will not be questioned," said SBI chairman, Rajnish Kumar.
"The SBI has already started benchmarking its loans to the repo and now other banks are likely to follow suit. This augurs well for domestic demand. The surcharge removal on FPIs and domestic investors will soothe the markets," Kumar said.
In a bid to boost the economy, capital markets and consumption, Sitharaman today announced a slew of measures including the rollback of a controversial tax surcharge on foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and equities of domestic investors announced in the Budget last month besides some reliefs for the beleaguered automobile sector.
Amid concerns over the economic slowdown, she also announced during a press conference that the withdrawal of 'angel' tax provision for startups and their investors.
The impact of rollback of enhanced tax surcharge will be about Rs 1,400 crore. The minister also promised a review of enhanced surcharge on high net worth individuals in 2022 when the country celebrates the 75th anniversary of Independence.
The government has decided to withdraw enhanced surcharge levied on long and short-term capital gains arising from the transfer of equity shares. "The pre-Budget position is restored. The enhanced surcharge levied by Finance Act 2019 on long and short term capital gains tax is being withdrawn," Sitharaman said. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 19:53 IST

PSU OMCs stop supply to Air India as it fails to pay dues

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): PSU Oil Marketing Companies - Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) - have been constrained to suspend supply of jet fuel to Air India and Alliance Air flights at six airports from the e

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:18 IST

Phixman to expand its global footprints

New Delhi [India] August 23(ANI/NewsVoir): Phixman.com -the smart phone and laptop repair company, today announced its plan to expand its global presence.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:17 IST

Security and Interoperability is key to the success of Smart...

New Delhi [India] August 23(ANI/NewsVoir): Security and interoperability of Smart Cities in India are the key components of the success of Government of India's agenda of 100 Smart Cities.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:15 IST

Shriram Properties launches Phase II of Shriram 107 South East

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 23(ANI/NewsVoir): Shriram Properties Limited (SPL), with a history of building quality properties with high standards, has launched yet another affordable residential project with great amenities in Bengaluru.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:15 IST

Bhutani Group wins top honours at Estate Awards 2019

New Delhi [India] August 23(ANI/NewsVoir): Bhutani Infra, the leading NCR based commercial real estate player received top honours at Estate Awards 2019 organised by Franchise India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 16:55 IST

Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast for 2019 to 6.2 pc from 6.8 pc

Singapore, Aug 23 (ANI): Moody's Investors Service on Friday cut India's GDP growth forecast for the calendar year 2019 to 6.2 per cent from its previous estimate of 6.8 per cent.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 16:09 IST

Sensex surges by 228 points on hopes on stimulus package, metal...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): The bulls staged a comeback during second half of equity trading session on Friday amid expectations that the government may soon announce steps to revive economic growth.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 15:57 IST

TVS Motor Company supports flood-affected states across India

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 23(ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, today announced their support initiative for flood-affected states across India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 15:55 IST

Hosachiguru, pioneers of managed farmlands in India, launches...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 23 (ANI): Abhivrudhi, the new farmland project by Hosachiguru - pioneers of managed farmlands in India, was launched today amidst a lot of fanfare in the city. The project was launched in the presence of dignitaries from different sectors.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 15:53 IST

Smart Creations bags India Leadership Award

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 23(ANI/NewsVoir): Chennai based Smart Creations well known for its Gold Plating projects, figurines and deities especially for Temples and pooja rooms in India and Asia has recently bagged the prestigious Blindwink India Leadership Award, 2019 under the category of

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 15:52 IST

Alibaba Foundation and UCWeb to host 9.5 Philanthropy Conference...

New Delhi [India] August 23(ANI/NewsVoir): UC Web, on behalf of the Alibaba Foundation, will host the global sub forum of 2019 Alibaba Philanthropy on Thursday, September 5, 2019 in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 15:23 IST

63 moons wins MPID case in Bombay High Court, big win for Jignesh Shah

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): The Bombay High Court has ruled that the National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL) is not a financial establishment and hence notifications for attachment of the company's assets including bank accounts and properties under the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of

Read More
iocl