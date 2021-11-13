Another big update on examination centre of GATE 2022: 3 cities were removed and one more has been added to the list by IIT Kharagpur

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI/Oswaal Books): The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a primary exam for admissions to various post-graduate programs in IITs & IISc.

It tests the extensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering and science. GATE is conducted by the consortium of IITs & IISc.

GATE 2022 will be conducted by IIT Kharagpur on February 5,6,12 and 13, 2022. It comprises 29 subjects and candidates can go for any depending on their niche and desire.

GATE exam is for a total of 100 marks, General Aptitude (GA) is common for all papers (15 marks) and rest of the paper covers the respective syllabus (85 marks).

This year two new subjects - Naval Architecture & Marine Engineering, and Geomatics Engineering have been added. There is also a relaxation in minimum eligibility, candidates in their third year of undergraduate degree will be eligible for GATE 2022.

Important Dates:

* 12 November, 2021 - Last Date for Rectification of Application.

* 12 November, 2021 - Last Date for Change of paper, category, exam city (with additional fee).

* 03 January, 2022 - Admit card will be available for download.

* 17 March, 2022 - Announcement of the results for GATE 2022.

Important News:

Three exam cities have been removed from the list of exam centers by IIT Kharagpur.

"We regret to inform that the exam cities Sonepat, Panipat and Idukki have been cancelled. Candidates selected these cities are requested to change the city choice without additional fees." quotes the official website.

"Leh Ladakh has been added in the list as a new exam city center."

And the last day to make changes in application for GATE 2022 form will be on 12th November, 2021.

Another news which requires students' utmost attention is that, the online application window to make desired changes to the GATE 2022 application form will conclude on November 12.

How to make changes to the GATE 2022 application form:



* Go to the official website - gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

* After the homepage appears, click on the 'Login' tab.

* Now you'll be redirected to the next window, where you need to insert the GATE application numbers and credentials. Make sure to fill them with meticulous attention in order to avoid any further problems.

* Then you need to click on 'Login' button and make the required changes in the application form.

* Further, you need to pay the application correction fee, if required.

* Cross check the form for the last time and then submit it.

* Take a print out of the updated GATE 2022 application form for your own convenience.

