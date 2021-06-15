Another milestone for Shoolini University with h-index touching 75

Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI/PRNewswire): One of the leading research-based universities in the country, Shoolini University has attained an h-index of 75, making it the highest in north India and second in the country among institutions set up after 2009.

h-index denotes quality research and is calculated on the basis of the number of citations equaling the number of research papers. The h-index is calculated on the basis of Scopus indicators, considered the most reputable abstract and citation databases for academic literature.

Shoolini University's 75 h-index implies that its 75 research papers have been cited 75 times. This parameter is also dependent on the age of the establishment of the university.

Besides being number 2 among the universities established in and after 2009, with only IIT, Indore, ahead of it, the University is at the 10th rank when compared with universities which were established in 2001 and later.



Recently, Scimago's global ranking listed Shoolini at 536 and 32 among the world and Indian institutes respectively, based on research. Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) rankings also featured Shoolini as number one in citation index in India and at number 14 in Asia for its 2021 ranking.

University's Chancellor Prof P K Khosla said the achievement reflects the quality of research and the dedication and hard work put in by the scholars at the University. He said as per Scopus, the total number of publications now stand at 1673 and citations at 25,752.

He said that the University would continue to place emphasis on research work and would promote it including at the undergraduate level.

Vice Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla congratulated the researchers and faculty members of the University and said it looked like a very difficult task a few years ago. He complimented them for putting in hard work and with passion to achieve the distinction.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

