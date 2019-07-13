Managing Director of the State Bank of India (SBI), Anshula Kant (Photo/SBI)
Managing Director of the State Bank of India (SBI), Anshula Kant (Photo/SBI)

Anshula Kant appointed MD, CFO of World Bank Group

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 07:12 IST

Washington [USA], July 13 : Indian banker Anshula Kant was on Friday appointed as the World Bank Group's Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer, according to the group's President David Malpass.
Kant is presently serving as the Managing Director of the State Bank of India (SBI), where she previously served as Chief Financial Officer.
"I am very pleased to appoint Anshula Kant as World Bank Group Managing Director and CFO. Kant brings more than 35 years of expertise in finance, banking, and innovative use of technology through her work as CFO of the State Bank of India," Malpass said in an official press release.
"She's excelled at a diverse array of leadership challenges including risk, treasury, funding, regulatory compliance and operations. I look forward to welcoming her to our management team as we work to increase our effectiveness in supporting good development outcomes," he added.
As Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer, Kant will be responsible for financial and risk management of the World Bank Group, reporting to the President. Among other key management duties, her work will include oversight of financial reporting, risk management, and working closely with the World Bank CEO on the mobilisation of IDA and other financial resources, as per the press release.
As the CFO of SBI, Kant managed USD 38 billion of revenues and total assets of USD 500 billion. She greatly improved the capital base and focused on the long-term sustainability of SBI within her mandate. She has been a Managing Director and member of the Board since September 2018.
"With direct responsibility for the SBI's Risk, Compliance, and Stressed Asset Portfolio, Kant led the creation of investment opportunities while empowering risk management throughout the bank. She held several positions across the organization and helped navigate a diverse array of leadership challenges," the World Bank release stated.
Kant, an Indian native, is a graduate in Economic Honours from Lady Shri Ram College for Women and a Post-Graduate in Economics from Delhi School of Economics. Her start date is yet to be announced.

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 18:16 IST

Find and Finance a property with Bajaj Housing Finance Limited's...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 12(ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Housing Finance Limited is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited one of the most diversified NBFCs in the country recently launched the Bajaj Housing Finance Limited's Homes and Loans , a homebuyer's one-stop housing sol

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 18:04 IST

Kantar Releases CX+ India Retail Banking Report 2019

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 12(ANI/BusinessWire India): In today's experience era, the majority of CEOs believe customer centricity is essential for driving business growth.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 17:59 IST

Infosys profit up 5.3 pc to Rs 3,802 crore in Q1 FY20

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 12 (ANI): IT services major Infosys said on Friday its profit during the first quarter (April to June) of 2019-20 rose 5.3 per cent to Rs 3,802 crore from Rs 3,612 crore in the same period of the previous year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 17:43 IST

Pyjamas are Forgiving - Over 100k Copies Sold

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 12(ANI/NewsVoir): Juggernaut is extremely proud to announce that Twinkle's Pyjamas are Forgiving has sold over 100K copies, according to the Nielson BookScan, the country's most authoritative sales chart, which includes the sales data of Amazon and Flipkart and other

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 17:31 IST

SBI waives off NEFT, RTGS charges to boost e-transactions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 (ANI): State Bank of India on Friday announced waiving off charges on IMPS, NEFT and RTGS transactions through internet and mobile banking after the Reserve Bank of India decided to do so in a bid to move the country towards a less-cash economy.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 17:15 IST

Kanpur-based Unicorn Hygiene Products announces new sanitary...

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India] July 12(ANI/NewsVoir): Hygiene matters and Unicorn Hygiene Products is ready to address the pain points in terms of female hygiene with their new product Senitta.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 17:07 IST

Sensex ends lower, Nifty falls below 11,600

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 (ANI): Equities closed with a negative note on Friday after giving up intra-day gains during the closing hour of trading.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 17:04 IST

Ashoka Innovators for Public Shortlists' Teens for 1st Global...

Benagaluru (Karanataka) [India] July 12(ANI/BusinessWire India): Ashoka Innovators for the Public, which supports the world's largest network of social entrepreneurs, has shortlisted 12 teenagers from India for the first Global edition of their Young Changemakers Programme.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 15:56 IST

IndusInd Bank reports 38 pc jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 1,433 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 (ANI): IndusInd Bank on Friday reported net profit of Rs 1,433 crore for the quarter ended June 2019, up 38 per cent compared to Rs 1,036 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 14:41 IST

TVS launches India's first ethanol-based motorcycle

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): TVS Motor Company launched India's first ethanol-based motorcycle on Friday in line with the government's initiative to opt for green and sustainable future mobility solutions.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 13:31 IST

Quess Corp gets Rs 51 crore from Amazon by issuing 7.54 lakh...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 12 (ANI): Business services provider Quess Corp said on Friday that its board has approved allotment of company's preferential equity shares to Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC for Rs 50.99 crore.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 11:59 IST

Banks more risk-tolerant in housing loans but affordability...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 (ANI): A recent survey by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) shows that banks are getting more risk-tolerant in housing loans but affordability across the country has worsened over the past four years.

Read More
iocl