Anthill partners with Israeli health tech firm Kanfit3D for India market expansion

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Anthill Ventures, a speed scaling ecosystem that invests in and scales early-stage startups has announced a partnership with Israeli health tech company Kanfit3D.

Anthill will help Kanfit3D scale in India by providing them market access to numerous healthcare providers and also enable them to manufacture custom-made medical implants.

Anthill has helped Kanfit3D set up India presence and enabled them to set-up a manufacturing unit in India by partnering them with local 3D printing manufacturing company.

This partnership is aimed to revolutionize the custom medical implants industry in India. Medical implants in India are usually imported from overseas destinations like Germany, which are expensive and have a higher gestation rate to reach India.

The medical implants made in India are also not customized for each patient which does not allow patients to absorb and build bone quickly thus posing a higher risk of infections and are likely to delay post-op recovery.

The non-customized medical implants do not offer design flexibility and also pose a higher risk of stress shielding. With an endeavour to be recognized internationally as the most advanced additive manufacturing facility for 3D implants and medical devices through the development and implementation of efficient, automatable processes, Kanfit3D will help doctors and hospitals in India to provide their patients with custom medical implants that are made specifically for them with the best quality, under high standard and health regulation, competitive cost and short supply time.

"Anthill is well-positioned to help Kanfit3D scale in the India market - borne out of our huge network of healthcare providers and specialists in the field. Setting up a manufacturing presence in India will help them address the specialised needs of the local market with ease and speed," said Sailesh Sigatapu, partner at Anthill Ventures.



Some of the key attributes of Kanfit3D are

* The company uses printers for the most advanced metals in the world, and is located in the Tziporit high-tech industrial zone in Northern Israel.

* The advantages of Kanfit3D in using 3D printers is the company's expertise in printing with aluminum and titanium alloys, which enables the production of parts that cannot be manufactured with other technology.

* 3D printed implants offer a perfect fit for the patients as they are designed precisely as per the patient's anatomy - "tailor-made" implants.

* The company has already won accolades in India during the last 24 months with almost 70 successful cases across the country.

Anthill Ventures, founded in 2015 by Prasad Vanga, is a speed scaling ecosystem that invests in and scales early-stage startups from the MediaTech, Urban Tech and Health Tech sectors.

Headquartered in Hyderabad, India with offices in Singapore and Israel, Anthill is an ecosystem that enables disruptive start-ups to #ScalewithSpeed.

Within five years, Anthill has built a global portfolio of 45 companies across India, US, Europe, Israel and SE Asia that have grown by 4X in portfolio value.

