Anuj Gupta, Parul Bhargava and many more joins as Judges at India Gaming Awards

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:23 IST

New Delhi [India] Sept 2(ANI/NewsVoir): Gaming in India has been around for decades, offering quality service to customers. Now, the industry is moving to the next level with the introduction of the 'India Gaming Awards'.
The event promises to be one of a kind in an industry that is worth billions and is already becoming part of the lifestyle and culture of the diverse society of India.
Already, several companies have been nominated into more than sixteen categories and the stage is all set for the finale, which will be taking place later in the year.
More experts in the industry have also joined as judges. These are men and women of experience and expertise, who have identified with the India Gaming Awards project to make it a memorable event.
Gaming in India is one of the most versatile and progressive in Asia and indeed, the entire world. There are many companies here providing gaming services in different capacities including casino, online rummy, online poker, fantasy sports and so on. Other stakeholders like payment gateways and affiliate platforms are also very critical to the operations and have been recognized.
India Gaming Awards is established to help provide a way of rewarding the best among these companies. This way, consumers will have an idea of who is doing better among them, so they can know where to put their trust.
Organizers are excited that Gustaf Hagman - Group CEO and Founder of Leo Vegas Group, Mark Watts - Head of Gaming at Paysafe Card, Anuj Gupta Ex-CEO and Founder of Adda52, David Flynn - CEO of Swintt, Parul Bhargava - CEO of vCommission, Eman Pulis - Founder and CEO of Sigma Gaming, Santosh Jain - Founder and CEO of Mediacle Group and many more have joined the event as judges. This will further help to boost the authority and popularity of the event, in several ways.
"I'm so happy to be part of this project. I believe that it's a great development for the gaming industry in India and I'm proud to be one of the major contributors and judges," said Anuj Gupta, Ex-CEO and Founder, and Pioneer of online poker and creator of the largest poker business ADDA52.com in India.
"I've been in the gaming business since 2003 and I can tell you that India is emerging as a major destination for gaming in the world. With India Gaming Awards, things can only get better. The very best gaming businesses will be recognized and I'm sure that will inspire others to work harder to get better so they can win next year. Such an attitude is bound to have an overall positive effect on gaming products offered in the country," said Jaydeep Chakravartty, VP - Commercials, Nektan Plc.
