Anuja Joshi drops BTS image from the sets of Hello Mini 2 and we can't keep calm!

New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI/Mediawire): An edge of the seat narrative helmed by a fresh face, MX Player's Hello Mini Season 1 starring Anuja Joshi wowed viewers in 2019 and rates a massive 8.9/10 on IMDB.

Gearing up for the release of the much-anticipated season 2 of this psychological thriller series, the vivacious actress Anuja Joshi has now shared some BTS images from the sets of 'Hello Mini 2'. The image sees her with her on-screen lover, Danny played by Mrinal Dutt - as they are seen rehearsing the scenes for their show.

Re-living the moments from the set of Hello Mini 2, Anuja Joshi who is seen reprising her role as Rivanah Banerjee aka Mini and she's taken to Instagram to share a cute, fun moment of herself with Mrinal Dutt. She captions this image as "BTS Danny and Rivanah can never actually make an omelette also @crimrinal your mask is showing Hello Mini Season 2 out Feb 26th!"

Link - https://www.instagram.com/p/CLcIpVGrMbh/?igshid=rfroy1f45o7l

Here's another post wherein she's seen looking for the positives during the stressful Covid times as she shares some fun BTS with her director from the shoot as well. She says, "BTS alert! My amazing director @arjunsrivasstava and incredible makeup artist @makeupbyjanak kept me laughing during the stressful times. Shooting during the height of the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic was no easy feat. Hello Mini Season 2 out Feb 26th you don't want to miss this one. #hellomini #hellomini2"



Link - https://www.instagram.com/p/CLdkx0lLpO7/?igshid=f2nh28rcaw6e

This season sees Mini being sucked into yet another vortex by the Stranger. Mini must follow the Stranger's order and enlist herself to play the dangerous game of Dare Defy on the dark web - or face dire consequences. As things begin to unfold and rapidly spiral out of control for Mini, she becomes a key suspect in a murder investigation because of her participation in this illegal game. Will Mini be able to beat Stranger and his game is what the fast-paced series will follow.

MX Original Series Hello Mini 2 is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Goldie Behl's Rose Audio Visual. Directed by Arjun Srivasstava, it is adapted from Novonveel Chakraborty's 'Stranger Trilogy' and written by Anand Sivakumaran and Ayushee Ghoshal. The 10 episodic series sees Anuja Joshi reprise her role as Mini (Rivanah Banerjee) alongside Gaurav Chopra, Mrinal Dutt, Anshul Pandey, Nikhita Chopra, Darshana Banik, Vinit Sharma, Abhinav Sharma, Ambika Nayak, Joy Sengupta, Summer Jacobs in pivotal roles.

Watch the trailer here - https://bit.ly/HelloMini2_OfficialTrailer

