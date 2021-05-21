Anunta named winner of VMware 2021 APJ Partner Digital Transformation Award

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Anunta today announced that it has been named the APJ winner of the Partner Digital Transformation Award, part of the 2021 VMware Partner Achievement Awards program.

This award recognizes Anunta for delivering VMware solutions that help customers move to modern, cloud centric architectures and advancing the customer's digital transformation journey. The award acknowledges Anunta's exceptional innovations in designing end user focused Desktop as a Service (DaaS) offerings for the customers globally.

"In 2020, we learned the importance of digital transformation and the power of the cloud to make businesses more resilient to sudden market changes. Our partners delivered extraordinary results as businesses had to move with speed to reinvent and fortify their systems in the face of a rapidly changing environment. From reducing capital expenditures, modernizing services and minimizing carbon footprints, our partners were on point this year to making a difference for our customers," said Uma Thana Balasingam, Vice President, Partner & Commercial Organization, APJ, VMware.

"VMware is proud to see Anunta honored in the Digital Transformation category, and we are thrilled to see their continued commitment to providing complete solutions that result in exceptional customer outcomes."



"Anunta has been closely working with VMware for many years to provide new age and customized DaaS offerings to enterprises. We are honored to receive the award and thank VMware for recognizing Anunta's key role in accelerating customers' digital transformation journeys by providing solutions that generate tangible business outcomes. The award reinforces our strategic partnership with VMware as a Principal Partner for Digital Workspace and Hybrid Cloud solutions," said Ananda Mukerji, Executive Chairman, Anunta Tech.

"Anunta is committed to driving technological innovation by establishing digital and workplace transformation and assisting our customers with adopting cloud-based technologies. We are delighted at this recognition," stated Sivakumar Ramamurthy, CEO and Deputy Managing Director, Anunta Tech. "We are the leading VMware partner for digital transformation and provide our customers with customized DaaS offerings to help them transform their end user environment into a highly flexible, secure and cost-effective one," he added.

The 2021 VMware Partner Achievement Awards recognize regional and Global Alliance level winners in the Partner Digital Transformation, Partner Innovation, Partner Lifecycle Services, Partner Value and Partner Social Impact categories.

In addition, VMware also named sole winners in the Partner Industry, Partner Collaboration, and overall VMware Partner of the Year categories. The program was conducted in partnership with IDC, who helped review and evaluate award submissions against the criteria for each category.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

