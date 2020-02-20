Anviti Insurance Brokers expands presence in India, opens its 7th office in Delhi NCR - Noida

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Anviti Insurance Brokers Private Limited, a composite insurance broker delivering insurance and reinsurance broking services, claims consultancy and risk management to corporate clients in India, today announced the opening of their seventh office in India in Noida.

Anviti has offices in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Pune, and Chennai.

The expansion is driven by increasing demand for professional risk consultancy services among businesses and is a strong commitment by the company to being close to business hubs, thereby enabling a stronger connect with clients.

With its new office in Noida, Anviti is looking to cater to more clients in the NCR region along with its Gurugram centre.

"We are delighted to announce the opening of our new office in Noida (Delhi NCR), located in close proximity to leading manufacturing and servicing companies. The new office location will help us to better support our clients while providing us access to a very large pool of prospects and talent in the region that we will use to fuel the continued growth of Anviti," said Jonathan Pipe - CEO, Anviti Insurance Brokers Private Limited, while speaking on the expansion.

Anviti has 175 plus professionals specialising in critical areas of risk management including Health, Benefits and Wellness Consulting, Financial Lines and Casualty, Marine, Energy, Property Damage and Business Interruption, Crisis Management, Construction, Power and Infrastructure, Multinational Client Business, Reinsurance, Credit Solutions, Transactional Liabilities, Sports, Leisure and Entertainment and Affinity Solutions.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

