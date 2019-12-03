APCO ties up with Amazon to market handloom products

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 3 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society (APCO) on Tuesday ventured into the e-commerce space with Amazon and listed its products on the platform.

As many as 104 varieties of high-quality handloom products are catalogued and listed in the initial phase. Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy made the ceremonial first purchase through the Amazon platform.

"This tie-up with Amazon will increase the reach of APCO products and establish a brand for its genuine handloom products," he said adding the initiative will make APCO financially self-sustainable and provide assured quality products to customers.

The state government led society will be charged with the least possible commission in e-commerce space. The referral fee is capped at 8 per cent on sale of products for APCO, which is typically about 15 per cent on other platforms and for other products on Amazon.

