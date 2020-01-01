APL Apollo clocks 52 pc growth in Q3 sales to 4.8 lakh tonnes

New Delhi [India], Jan 1 (ANI): Branded building material and steel products manufacturer APL Apollo Tubes on Wednesday reported sales volume of 480,225 tonnes during October to December (Q3 FY20), up by 52.6 per cent from 314,707 tonnes in Q3 FY19.

The growth was led by strong demand across product categories, it said in a statement. At 1:50 pm, the company's stock was trading 2.65 per cent up at Rs 1,924.25 apiece.

The structural steel construction material for residential and commercial infrastructure reported 39 per cent growth to 254,856 tonnes from 183,886 tonnes while galvanised structural steel construction material infrastructure witnessed a growth of 31 per cent to 87,748 tonnes from 66,872 tonnes.

On the other hand, sales of galvanised products for industrial and agricultural uses moved up by 57 per cent to 29,631 tonnes in Q3 FY20 from 18,929 tonnes in Q3 FY19 while sales of construction material for industrial and agriculture uses rose by 35 per cent to 60,842 tonnes from 45,020 in the same period.

APL Apollo Tubes operates 11 manufacturing facilities with a total capacity of 2.55 million tonnes in Sikandarabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Hosur, Raipur and Murbad.

Its product offerings include over 1,100 varieties for multiple building material applications to address urban infrastructures, housing, irrigation, solar plants, greenhouses and engineering. (ANI)

