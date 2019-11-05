APL Apollo - Steel for Green
APL Apollo launches countrywide 'Steel for Green' initiative at star-studded Event

ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 18:20 IST

New Delhi [India] Nov 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): Stepping up efforts towards protecting the environment, APL Apollo Tubes Limited (APL Apollo), India's leading branded steel tubes manufacturer, recently launched one-of-a-kind sustainability initiative 'Steel for Green' at a star studded event that was held at ITC Grand Bharat in Gurugram.
The most inspiring event was marked by the presence of some famopus Bollywood celebrities including Karishma Kapoor, Chunky Pandey, Govinda and Neha Dhupia among others. The well-attended event also witnessed the dazzling launch of APL Apollo's new TVC featuring its brand ambassador none other than the star of the millennium Amitabh Bachchan.
APL Apollo dealers from across the country were present at the event, along with brand officials across the hierarchy. The event also featured scintillating performances by Urvashi Rautela and the much-acclaimed Coke Studio which altogether left the viewers spellbound. APL Apollo's 'Steel for Green' agenda is based on a simple but important premise - moving to steel products is not only beneficial from a financial and product quality perspective but it's also better for the environment. Using steel over wood means fewer trees are felled and our environmental footprint is reduced in a big way.
"In today's day and age, every company has to think long and hard about how they are contributing to making this world greener. At APL Apollo, we've been committed towards sustainable growth for a while now and our Steel for Green initiative is going to take this to the next level. As we embark on this journey, we are conducting this event to ensure that all our stakeholders - whether it's our employees, our dealers, our brand ambassadors, or the public at large - are aligned to our mission going forward," said Sanjay Gupta, CMD, APL Apollo.
In recent years, APL Apollo has taken major steps to contribute to a more sustainable planet and this event communicated this agenda both to members within the company and to the outside world. Through the countrywide 'Steel for Green' initiative, APL Apollo is pushing for the mass adoption of steel products instead of wood, especially when it comes to everyday home items - whether it's the chaukhat outside the house or the handrail used for stairways.
So, whether it's steel chaukhat, which serves as a replacement for the wooden chaukhat outside a house, or the steel handrail that substitute wooden handrails on staircases, their products have been constantly pushing the envelope.
Simultaneously the brand APL Apollo stated that not only is steel a longer lasting and durable material (it is far more resistant to fires, termites, etc.) than wood, but it is also far better for the environment. By encouraging the adoption of steel production vis-a-vis wood, the company is directly contributing to a reduction in the felling of trees and a smaller environment footprint.
Updated: Nov 05, 2019 18:41 IST

