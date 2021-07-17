Apply for an online home loan from Bajaj Housing Finance Limited and get an Amazon gift voucher free

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (BHFL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited, is offering Amazon gift vouchers worth up to Rs 10,000 to customers who apply for a home loan via their website.

This limited period offer is valid till July 22, 2021 and extends to all new customers applying for a home loan on the BHFL website. Customers can get vouchers by simply filling out the home loan application form on the BHFL website.

About the exclusive Amazon Gift Voucher for customers applying for an Online Home Loan

To qualify for receiving Amazon gift vouchers, customers need to fill the loan application form online on the BHFL website. Additionally, applicants must meet both the below conditions to qualify.

* They must apply between June 21, 2021 and July 22, 2021

* The home loan must be disbursed by August 30, 2021

Loan applicants who borrow up to Rs 50 lakh will get an Amazon gift voucher worth Rs 5,000, while those who opt for a sanction higher than Rs 50 lakh will get a voucher for Rs 10,000.

Reasons to apply for a Home Loan from Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (BHFL)

Bajaj Housing Finance Limited offers high-value loans at attractive interest rates with several borrower-friendly features, serving as a one-stop solution for all home financing needs. The lender offers a competitive interest rate on home loans starting at 6.75 per cent, enabling borrowers to purchase their dream home affordably.



The Bajaj Housing Finance Home Loan offers value-added features such as easy online account management and hassle-free loan processing. Further, a simple application process and doorstep facility for document collection make it the ideal deal for housing finance.

Applicants only need to meet basic eligibility requirements and furnish minimal documentation to apply. With digital processes in place, customers can avail of the Online Home Loan and get a digital sanction letter within minutes of applying. The letter comes with a six-month validity, making it easier for homebuyers to finalise the property of their choice.

In addition, borrowers can also easily transfer existing loans from their current lenders to Bajaj Housing Finance Limited and enjoy a high-value top-up loan. The key advantage here is that the top-up loan comes free of end-use restrictions. Applicants can use the amount to fund big-ticket expenses such as a renovation or even a holiday.

The Bajaj Housing Finance Home Loan offers value-added features such as easy online account management and hassle-free loan processing. Further, a simple application process and doorstep facility for document collection make it the ideal deal for housing finance.

Applicants only need to meet basic eligibility requirements and furnish minimal documentation to apply. With digital processes in place, customers can avail of the Online Home Loan and get a digital sanction letter within minutes of applying. The letter comes with a six-month validity, making it easier for homebuyers to finalise the property of their choice.

In addition, borrowers can also easily transfer existing loans from their current lenders to Bajaj Housing Finance Limited and enjoy a high-value top-up loan. The key advantage here is that the top-up loan comes free of end-use restrictions. Applicants can use the amount to fund big-ticket expenses such as a renovation or even a holiday.

Bajaj Housing Finance Limited is a wholly owned Bajaj Finance Limited subsidiary headquartered in Pune. It provides a range of financial solutions for individuals and corporate entities alike to purchase residential and commercial properties. The HFC also offers loans against property, with which borrowers can meet their personal and professional financial needs with ease.

To know more, please visit, www.bajajhousingfinance.in.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

