Apply for Bajaj Finserv Business Loan for Chartered Accountants and win big

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv has announced special offers for Chartered Accountants this festive season.

With its tailored offering of a Business Loan for Chartered Accountants, Bajaj Finance Limited is addressing the growing financial demands of CA professionals looking to expand their business.

Chartered Accountants can not only benefit from the fast loan disbursal, but also a simplified and easy application process. In addition, they stand a chance to win a trip to Abu Dhabi and gift vouchers worth Rs 5,000 when they apply for a Business Loan from Bajaj Finserv from 4 September 2019 to 5 November 2019!

From setting up a new office, renovating a pre-owned space, hiring employees, expanding to new markets or simply upgrading business software to meet higher demands, this loan is a perfect financing solution. Here's how CA professionals can make the most of this loan:

Avail a collateral-free sanction to fund big-ticket business expenses

This loan is ideal because it allows Chartered Accountants to borrow up to Rs 37 lakh without pledging any collateral. The sanction can then be used to set up a second branch, hire new recruits during tax filing season, or simply plug any working capital gaps. Chartered Accountants can use the funds as they deem fit to meet all of their needs comfortably, without having to take on multiple loans.

Opt for a flexible tenor and make repayment convenient

Bajaj Finserv Business Loan for Chartered Accountants allows CA professionals to opt for a tenor that suits their repayment capabilities. They can choose to repay their loan within 60 to 72 months based on their earnings. The benefit of having a flexible tenor is that it allows CAs to tailor their EMIs and potentially save on interest payments, should they pick a short tenor. On the other hand, CA professionals can also opt for a longer tenor should they seek more manageable monthly installments. While this translates into a higher interest outgo, it also makes cash flow management simpler.

Enjoy easy loan application and get finance in a timely manner

Whether CA professionals are looking to open an office in another city before the tax-filing season or wish to diversify the services that they offer, with this financing solution they can be sure of receiving funds quickly. This is because qualifying for this loan is easy, courtesy of simple eligibility criteria and minimal documentation requirements. To be eligible for this loan, CAs must:

* Have a Certificate of Practice (COP) that is active for at least four years

* Own a house or office in a location that Bajaj Finance Ltd. operates in. Their parents can also be owners of such a property

To prove eligibility of CA professionals, they need to submit their COP certificate along with basic KYC documents and proof of ownership of property. They can opt for doorstep document pickup to further simplify the application process.

Utilise the Flexi Loan facility to get finance on their fingertips

Bajaj Finserv offers the Flexi Loan facility with this loan, making it all the more beneficial for unexpected or periodic needs. Chartered Accountant can draw from the total sanction as they go and pay interest only on what they use. Additionally, they have the option to pay interest-only EMIs and repay the principal once the tenor ends. This facility reduces its monthly installments by a whopping 45 per cent and they can devote these finances towards more pressing needs.

This offering from Bajaj Finserv is among the best in the market in terms of the cost of borrowing as well as the flexibility on offer. To avail, this loan, check their pre-approved offer from Bajaj Finserv and fill a few personal details into an online form.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)