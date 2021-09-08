Appreciate Coal India's initiative to replace diesel with LNG in heavy mining machinery: Rawmatt Industries

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI/SRV Media): Coal India Limited (CIL), one of India's largest coal producers plan to retrofit its diesel-run heavy mining equipments like dumpers with LNG kits in a bid to significantly reduce carbon emission and save around INR 500 crore annually. CIL fulfils the needs of more than 80 per cent of the country's coal requirements. Through this green push, under its pilot project CIL is retrofitting two 100-tonne dumpers with LNG kits to study the efficiency and outcome on the performance parameters of the heavy machinery used for transportation of coal in mines.

Over the years, the exponential growth of industrial sectors has subsequently led to increase in the demand for energy and rise in carbon-based emission. In a recent announcement, the Ministry of Power has recognised the power demand and depleting stock of coal available with power plants; thereby ordering the power plants to import coal for blending purpose to ensure uninterrupted supply of coal.

With the continued rise in the demand for energy, Rawmatt Industries one of the leading providers of environmentally efficient fuel sources has welcomed CIL's move to adopt LNG for its mining operations. The company has been the pioneer in India's L-CNG movement and has been working on developing retro-fitment technologies suited for alternative fuel. It has successfully installed a private Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) storage and dispensing facility and LCNG dispensing facilities in Nagpur, with the main purpose of reducing air pollution. In the recent months, Rawmatt Industries has worked closely with the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) to convert hundreds of city transit buses and several cars to CNG; to bring down vehicular emission and adopt green vehicles.

Kaustubh Gupta, CEO, Rawmatt Industries is the son of Padmesh Gupta of Gupta Coal. He said, "The retrofitting of diesel vehicles with LNG kits or CNG kits points towards the shift in adoption of greener vehicles to lower carbon emission. We, at Rawmatt Industries are working with various stakeholders across channels and investing in research and development of technology that enables efficiency and output through alternative fuels."

Backed by a strong technical team, the company has actively been involved in the retro-fitment of in-use diesel vehicles and convert them into CNG-driven ones. Rawmatt Industries is also planning to expand its conversion centres and LNG centres across the country. It is invested in developing a greener fuel ecosystem; by setting up CNG stations at various strategic locations to meet the demands of the local automobile sector of the country.

Rawmatt Industries is committed to increasing the consumption of green energy which is environmentally sustainable. It plans to ensure that the nation's air is free of fuel related pollutants. Rawmatt Industries thus, has a vision to make way for a cleaner environment and also to strengthen India's CNG program.

