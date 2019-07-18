Ambika Narayan, Director, Apranje Jewellers, Filmstar Haripriya and Sachin Jain, President, Forevermark launch the exclusive preview of the diamond showcase at Apranje Jewellers, Bengaluru
Apranje Jewellers and Forevermark present diamond showcase

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 11:59 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): This season, Forevermark, the diamond brand from the De Beers Group will showcase a sparkling collection of diamond solitaires at the Apranje Jewellers' store in the city. These beautiful Forevermark diamonds are on display from 18th July to 5th August 2019.
Forevermark diamonds are the world's most carefully selected diamonds while Apranje Jewellers are known for their high-quality standards and consistency in designing hallmark jewellery pieces. The solidarity of these two brands has brought about an ideal association to offer elegant diamond solitaires that come with a unique inscription number by Forevermark assuring you that they are the most beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced diamonds.
"It is truly a privilege to be present at this exquisite Forevermark diamond showcase exclusively at Apranje Jewellers. A Forevermark diamond is known for its beauty and rarity. Given that less than 1 per cent of the world's diamonds is eligible to become Forevermark diamonds, makes me feel even more special to wear this beautiful piece of jewellery today", said Haripriya, talented film star adorned with beautiful Forevermark jewellery.
"We, at Apranje Jewellers, are delighted to showcase Forevermark's unique diamond solitaires at our store. It is important to know where your diamond comes from and Forevermark's Diamond Grading Card is proof that the diamond you wear is ethically and responsibly sourced. Through our continuous dedication in creating exquisite jewellery pieces, we promise to provide the best of diamond jewellery for our customers. Our partnership with Forevermark is a testament to our trust and credibility that we maintain with our customers", said Ambika Narayan, Director, Apranje Jewellers.
"Forevermark is proud to showcase its unique collection of diamond solitaires at Apranje Jewellers, one of the brand's most valued partners. Our solitaires are simple, elegant, classic, and come in various shapes and sizes. Each of our diamonds go through a stringent selection and grading process and knowing the standards of excellence in fine jewellery and craftsmanship that Apranje Jewellers promises, our customers in Bangalore can take home a brilliant assortment of diamond solitaires set with rare Forevermark diamonds for themselves and their loved ones", said Sachin Jain, President, Forevermark India.
Forevermark's collection of diamonds will be on showcase from 18th July - 05th August 2019 at Apranje Jewellers, 66 Lavelle Road, Bengaluru.
Forevermark diamonds are the world's most carefully selected diamonds. Each Forevermark diamond undergoes a journey of rigorous selection and bears a unique inscription at its heart, which is an assurance that every Forevermark diamond is beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced.
Less than 1 per cent of the world's diamonds is worthy of this inscription which is a promise that the diamond has been carefully selected to meet Forevermark's standards of quality and integrity.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

