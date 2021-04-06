APSEZ cargo volume up 41 pc in March to 26 MMT

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 6 (ANI): Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) said on Tuesday it handled cargo volume of 26 million metric tonnes (MMT) in March, marking a growth of 41 per cent on year-on-year basis and 23 per cent on month-on-month basis.

In Q4 FY21, it handled cargo volume of 73 MMT, registering a growth of 27 per cent y-o-y. APSEZ handled cargo volume of 247 MMT in FY21, clocking a growth of 11 per cent y-o-y.

In the container segment, APSEZ handled 7.22 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalents) in FY21, registering a growth of 16 per cent y-o-y. The market share of APSEZ in container increased to 41 per cent of all India container volume in FY21.



The west coast ports of APSEZ (Mundra and Hazira) handled 6.32 million TEUs of container volume in FY21. The market share of western ports of APSEZ in container increased to 48 in FY21.

Mundra port ended the year with a record cargo volume of 144. 4 MMT, a growth of 4 per cent y-o-y and continues to be the largest port of the country. The gap between first largest port that is Mundra and second largest port that is Kandla is now more than 24 per cent (28 MMT).

Mundra port handled container volume of 5.65 million TEUs, a growth of 18 per cent y-o-y. This is against 4.7 million TEUs handled by JNPT, the second largest container port in India.

In FY21, APSEZ operated more than 5,000 rake movements across various ports and hinterland of India. Further, its ports and logistics business generated Rs 5,900 crore as freight revenue for Indian Railways.

During FY21, Adani Ports business contributed significantly to Indian exchequer by way of import duties of Rs 45,000 crore and GST collections of Rs 2,300 crore. (ANI)

