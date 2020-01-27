Arena Animation 'Creative Minds 2019-20' witnesses extraordinary creative talent for 600 plus students, in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Arena Animation, the leading animation institution in India recently organized 'Creative Minds Bengaluru 2019-20' - an opportunity for 600 plus students across India to showcase their talent and learn from the industry experts directly.

More than 100 students were awarded for their creativity across nine categories at The Zuri Whitefield Bengaluru for Bengaluru and Kochi.

Creative Minds is Arena's flagship student competition, where students produce and showcase some extraordinary work of art and design. Students conceptualise and produce films under the guidance and mentorship of their faculty. These films and projects are then judged by the industry experts, who then guide and nurture them making their work industry-relevant.

The competition takes place across many cities, in the country, judging the work of the students in various categories such as digital illustration, character design and animation, visual effects scene, 3D architectural visualization to name a few.

This platform aims to provide students an opportunity to learn teamwork and showcase their work within a strict timeframe, thus improving their capability, capacity and efficiency making them industry competent.

Well established Industry veterans representing India's leading studios such as Technicolor India and MPC Film volunteered to conduct interactive and industry-relevant sessions on the use of Visual Effects in films and cinemas at Creative Minds 2019.

These industry experts lent their guidance to the students and also provided them useful career tips, in order to nurture the industry-ready individuals. The students were exposed to the latest industry trends, while at the same time learned to apply these learnings to the work they had presented.

"Creative Minds is an initiative from Arena Animation. Today has blossomed into a multi-dimensional annual platform offering industry-relevant exposure to the participants. The students look forward to receiving quality insights from the experts including picking up the right skills, quick and comprehensive feedback on their showcased work and a networking opportunity," said Pravir Arora, Group Chief Marketing Officer, Aptech Ltd.

He also said he would like to congratulate the winners of Creative Minds Bengaluru 2019-20 for showcasing some truly extraordinary pieces of work.

"The digital content industry is poised to reach new heights as streaming platforms proliferate the globe. Screen age takes on a new dimension. I am convinced that digital arts professionals will participate in the next revolution of the content industry which will demand a high graphic quotient," said Biren Ghose, Country Head Technicolor India and keynote speaker at the event.

Along with the competition, a masterclass was conducted by industry leaders such as:

The Digital Creativity - The Road Ahead by Biren Ghose - Country Head Technicolor India

Animation and VFX Making of TV Commercials by Vaibhav More - Founder-Director Vaibhav More Films

Understanding the Making of Hollywood Blockbuster "The Lion King" with Mr. Matthew & Mr. Sachin from Technicolor Academy

Arena Animation believes that a better future for the Indian animation and VFX industry can only be fueled by skilling the youth and nurturing creative minds and make them industry-ready. Initiatives like Creative Minds by Arena Animation always aim towards creating a strong community of skilled animators.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

