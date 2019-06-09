Arena Animation opens its new centre in Mehdipatnam, Telangana

Jayesh Ranjan Principal Secretary IT and Industries, Telangana inaugurating Arena Animation Medhipatnam, Hyderabad, Telangana
ANI | Updated: Jun 09, 2019 09:12 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] June 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Powered by Aptech, India's premier educator in high-end 3D animation and visual effects, Arena Animation has announced the launch of its 6th centre in Hyderabad, Telangana.
Arena Animation has been a pioneer in animation and VFX training across the country and has the potential to offer students an opportunity to learn 3D animation, VFX, multimedia, and game design, from the leading experts of the industry.
To cater to the growing need of skilled human resources in the industry Arena Animation has a variety of programs that covers advanced concepts in animation, visual effects, gaming, and multimedia.
Some of the Career courses Include AD3D EDGE, ADMD, VFX Plus, Max Pro, and Maya Pro, which will be handled by the most experienced trainers in real time environment. The centre will also offer next-gen training programs in Trinity 3D, VFX Film making and Gaming Courses in Game Art, Game Design and Game Development.
According to a recent FICCI report, the Indian animation and VFX industry is growing more than 20 per cent. As per a recent report, jointly prepared by EY and FICCI, the growth of the sector is expected to get a boost in the coming years.
The animation sector in India has been growing at a steady pace over the past few years and reached Rs 17 billion in 2017, registering a growth of 13 per cent over 2016. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11 per cent till 2020.
The centre was formally inaugurated by Jayesh Ranjan - Principal Secretary of Information Technology (IT) Department of the Telangana Government. "Telangana is a state that heavily advocates higher education to all. The state has also been working on adapting its policy on animation, visual effects, and comics sector (AVGC) to boost the industry in the state. And can provide great impetus to the development of the state. The Government of Telangana is committed to providing an ecosystem for the AVGC Sector, and trained human resources in the media and entertainment industry are the need of the hour", congratulated Jayesh Ranjan Arena Animation and Mike (Madhav Reddy) for the new centre.
"With over twenty-three years of experience, Arena Animation is focused on facilitating the youth with the right skills required for the future industries. We have trained over four lakh students globally since our inception and are extremely elated to proclaim that we are committed to empowering the youth of India in their journey to fulfil aspirations. Setting up a world-class animation institute in Mehdipatnam at this point is aligned with the cause of the government", commented Shajan Samuel Aptech Asst. Vice President.
"With Arena Ameerpet being the first, this is my second franchise of ARENA Animation. I am pleased with the support that we are getting from APTECH to deliver the courses most efficiently. As envisioned, this centre is well equipped with the state of art facilities, Strong placement support, and is committed to providing contemporary quality education to the students. It will offer the full range of Arena courses and focus on career programs. The students not only get exposure to the new age equipment used in industries but also to implement technical knowledge in practicality", said Mike (Madhav Reddy), the proud Business partner of Arena Animation Mehdipatnam.
Besides being running multiple successful businesses in different sectors, Mike (Madhav Reddy) is also the General Secretary of Telangana VFX, Animation and Gaming Association (TVAGA). He is the most active member in the association and contributed with his brilliant ideas and suggestions for building a healthy AVCG ecosystem in Telangana state.
Arena Mehdipatnam franchise is owned by Mike (Madhav Reddy) Founder of Rotomaker India Pvt Ltd and has special privileges of getting support from the real-time production team and guaranteed placements in Rotomaker production.
Rotomaker is one of the top Visual Effects outsourcing companies in India that bears a reputation for working on more than 2000 VFX projects from which the majority of them being blockbuster Hollywood movies.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

