ARENA Opens its New Franchise, Bengaluru
ARENA opens new franchise in Bagalur Main Road, 13th Center in Bengaluru

ANI | Updated: Jun 21, 2019 18:50 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 21(ANI/NewsVoir): Powered by Aptech, India's premier educator in high-end 3D animation and visual effects, Arena Animation has today announced the launch of its 13th Center in Bengaluru.
Arena Animation has been a pioneer in Animation and VFX training across the country and has the potential to offer students an opportunity to learn 3D Animation, VFX, multimedia and game design from the leading experts of the industry.
To cater to the growing need of skilled human resources in the industry, Arena Animation has variety of programs that covers advanced concepts in animation, visual effects, gaming, and multimedia. Some of the career courses include Animation Prime, VFX Prime, GWDD and UIUX, which will be handled by the most experienced trainers in real time environment.
The center will also offer next-gen training programs in Trinity 3D, VFX Film making and Gaming Courses in Art, Design & Development.
According to a recent FICCI report, the Indian Animation and VFX industry is growing more than 20 percent. As per a recent report, jointly prepared by EY and FICCI, the growth of the sector is expected to get a boost in the coming years.
The Indian Animation & VFX industry is expected to grow to Rs 11,360 crore by 2020 and the Media and Entertainment industry is projected to be more than Rs 2 Lakh crore by 2020.
The center was formally inaugurated by Shri P T Parameshwar Naik, Honorable Minister for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department and Muzrai from Revenue Department. He congratulated Arena Animation and Hema Maheswar Rao for the new center.
"Karnataka is a state that heavily advocates higher education to all. The state has also been working on adapting its policy on animation, visual effects, and comics sector (AVGC) to boost the industry in the state. And can provide great impetus to the development of the state. Skill Development is the need of the hour, Government of Karnataka is committed to provide an ecosystem for skill development in the state", said Parameshwar Naik.
"With over twenty years of experience, Arena Animation is focused on facilitating the youth with the right skills required for the future industries. We have trained over four lakh students globally since our inception and are extremely elated to proclaim that we are committed to empowering the youth of India in their journey to fulfill aspirations. Setting up a world-class animation institute in Bagalur Main Road and adding one more access to Bengaluru's media aspirants at this point is aligned with the cause of the government", said Shajan Samuel, Vice president, Aptech Assistant.
"I am pleased with the support that we are getting from APTECH to deliver the courses most efficiently. As envisioned, this center is well equipped with the state of art facilities, strong placement support, and is committed to providing contemporary quality education to the students. It will offer the full range of Arena courses and focus on career programs. The students not only get exposure to the new age equipment used in the industry but also to implement technical knowledge in practicality", said Hema Maheswar Rao, business partner of Arena Animation Bagalur Main Road Center.
Satish Kumar - Asset Director, Technicolor and Anilesh Seth - MD, Legato Health Technologies were the other guests. Both of them congratulated Hema Maheswar for his new partnership with Arena Animation.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

