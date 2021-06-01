Ariel India's new film Heroes COVID Warriors who have, with their acts of kindness, started a new cycle of hope

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Every burden feels lighter when it's shared. With this thought, Ariel India has released a video capturing the stories of real heroes who are leading by example and doing more than their share during the pandemic.

Ariel believes in a better tomorrow, and thus continually shares inspirational stories of change and optimism. During these tough times, when the burden feels too heavy, Ariel seeks to celebrate heroes who have, with their acts of kindness, started a new cycle of hope.

The campaign called #ChangeTheCycle brings together stories of heroes like Desraj Singh, Daulat Bi Khan, Sharib Hassan, Ananya Wig, Sabrina and many more who went beyond their call of duty to extend support and help to those in need at the time when India is grappling with the second wave. They have epitomized care and kindness. And every act of kindness, starts a cycle of change that can fill those around with hope. Because we are at our best, when we serve others!

Desraj Singh is an auto driver who, despite being 74 years of age, is continuing to help COVID patients and front-line workers by ferrying them back and forth between hospitals and their homes, so much so that the rickshaw became his home.

Daulat Bi Khan opened a multi-utility store for helping her community with everyday essentials during the lockdown. Sharib Hassan and his team have personally delivered oxygen cylinders to thousands, and Ananya Wig has established a war room where she is using knowledge as power to help provide correct information about hospital beds, medicines, oxygen availability, etc. Sabrina from Coimbatore has been cooking KGs of biryani and distributing it to those who cannot access or afford it.

Ariel salutes the spirit and dedication of these citizens who started the cycle of change and took upon themselves the responsibility to extend support in their best capacity. There are many around us who, embodying the same spirit as demonstrated by these heroes, continue to put society first and help day in and day out. These heroes are relentless and their drive to steer the change is inspirational for all of us.

"At Ariel, we believe that progress is impossible without change, and each of us has the power to make a difference. We salute these ordinary citizens for their extraordinary contribution to society. They inspire us through their selfless acts of kindness and teach us that when we all play our part to help each other, we can truly #ChangeTheCycle," said Sharat Verma, Chief Marketing Officer, P&G Indian Subcontinent and Vice President, Fabric Care, P&G Indian Subcontinent.



All these stories are not just emotional but motivating enough for all of us to do our bit for others and #ChangeTheCycle to bring in some positivity, goodwill, and hope. During these tough times, when the burden feels too heavy, Ariel will celebrate these heroes and say "Thank You" to thousands of others who with their acts of kindness, started a new cycle of hope.

This film was launched recently on Ariel's social media channels. The film has already garnered more than 1 million views and is continuing to bring in positivity amongst viewers.

Link to the film: www.youtube.com/watch?v=9cX__-fDsgQ&t=4s.

Recently, Ariel also sought to bring about optimism and positivity by showcasing the story of Dr. VS Priya, Kerela's first transgender doctor who fought against all odds to embrace her true self (Link - youtu.be/Y9QIpLYLgvo).

P&G serves consumers in India with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Vicks ®, Ariel®, Tide®, Whisper®, Olay®, Gillette®, AmbiPur®, Pampers®, Pantene®, Oral-B®, Head & Shoulders® and Old Spice®. P&G operates through 3 entities in India of which 2 are listed on NSE & BSE.

The listed P&G entities are: 'Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care Limited' and 'Gillette India Limited', whereas the unlisted entity (which is a 100% subsidiary of the parent company in the U.S) operates by the name 'Procter & Gamble Home Products Ltd.' In the last 12 years, P&G's signature CSR program P&G Shiksha has built and supported 1000 schools that will impact the lives of 10,00,000 underprivileged children across the country by providing them with access to education.

Please visit www.pg-India.com for the latest news and in-depth information about P&G India and its brands.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

