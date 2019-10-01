arm logo
Arm Treasure Data introduces Treasure Boxes and Custom Scripts to enable faster time-to-value for customers

Oct 01, 2019

Cambridge [United Kingdom]/Bengaluru(Karnataka) [India] Oct 01 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Arm® Treasure Data™ announced today new product capabilities and features for its Customer Data Platform (CDP), including Treasure Boxes and Custom Scripts; each helps speed business results customers will see from the platform. Treasure Boxes are the industry's first CDP solutions library of prebuilt sets of code and applications.
Treasure Boxes can be easily deployed in a customer's Treasure">Arm Treasure Data account to seamlessly leverage customer data for specific use cases. Custom Scripts provide companies with the ability to run AI/ML-based analytics on their data to drive actionable insights for marketing campaigns.
"Enterprises struggling with an influx of online and offline data sources require flexible technology that helps them efficiently manage and secure their data to drive meaningful insights," said Kazuki Ohta, vice president of technology, IoT services group, Arm.
"Expanding our CDP platform to include Treasure Boxes and Custom Scripts will make it easier for customers to deploy new use cases while deriving more value from their data," he added.
Whether it's a marketer who needs to offer more personalized experiences or an engineer needing to simplify data workflows, these latest advances in CDP technology offer additional flexibility across a wide range of customer segments.
At no cost to current customers, the Treasure Boxes library applies nearly a decade of data learnings with a combination of code snippets, entire components and visualizations, enabling companies to immediately take advantage of new data and analytics use cases for their businesses. A few examples of these use cases include providing next best action recommendations based on customers' social media scores, predicting energy consumption, tracking sales or churn, analyzing online advertising campaigns and more.
The introduction of Custom Scripts delivers the ability to run AI/ML-based analytics to enrich data and tap into new data sources through Treasure Data CDP.
Custom Scripts allow all data pipelines, regardless of the language or library, to be leveraged on the platform. This means that customers no longer need to build one-off integrations to access their data, which was a time-consuming process. Additionally, companies will save time in productionizing Machine Learning models for richer customer segments that require accelerated campaign decisions.
"With Custom Scripts in workflows, setting up the data pipeline to Treasure">Arm Treasure Data CDP is seamless," said Lucas Borges, global IT manager, consumer data strategy, AB InBev.
"These pipelines typically consist of multiple complex steps, but Custom Scripts have unleashed the power of Python directly in the workflow, and simplified building these data infrastructures considerably," he added.
Treasure">Arm Treasure Data has more than 400 customers including recent deployments with Sanrio and ZOZO Technologies.
Customers such as Pioneer have achieved valuable results from their initial Treasure Data CDP deployment, and are expanding to new use cases including an initiative to build accident-prediction models to help drivers modify their behavior with AI technology with a goal of reducing accident rates.
Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:18 IST

iocl