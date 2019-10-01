Armsprime
Armsprime

Armsprime Media launches the Viral Bhayani App

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 10:51 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 01 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Armsprime Media Pvt. Ltd. a tech-based media company that builds and produces apps for celebrities and social media influencers has announced the launch of 'The Viral Bhayani App'.
One of the world's most-followed paparazzi photographers has launched an app that promises to be your one-stop destination for Bollywood entertainment.
"It gives us great pleasure to announce the launch of The Viral Bhayani App. As a company, we look to diversify our portfolio of social influencer offerings. Our key focus is the unique technology we have created and the level of customization we can do in break-speed time. We give power to content creators to increase their fan engagement, monetize their content and own the channel they operate. We have a lot of exciting features in-store and with our AI-backed tech; content creators now have the opportunity of defining the value of their content and monetizing it. It helps creators decide price points of their own content and enables us to produce hyper-personalized and exclusive content for them", said Saurabh Kushwah, Founder and CEO.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 12:13 IST

Praxis Media announces winners of its National Healthcare...

New Delhi [India] Oct 01 (ANI/BusinessWire India):The National Healthcare Excellence Awards, 2019 were held at The Park Hotel, New Delhi amidst the elites of the healthcare sector on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 11:49 IST

Journey of I-Alpha that began in Sept 2009 successfully...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Oct 01 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Estee is registered with SEBI as a Portfolio Management Service provider and a broker. The company offers investment products in the Indian equity and futures markets and has recently launched a fin-tech product for retail customers under the

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 11:36 IST

No connection between RBI's action and FIR filed by Religare:...

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) issued a public notice on Tuesday stating that the recent restriction imposed by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as prompt corrective action (PCA) has no connection with the first information report registered by the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 11:30 IST

India's current account deficit narrows to 2 pc of GDP: RBI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): India's current account deficit (CAD) narrowed to 14.3 billion dollars or two per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) during April to June, data released by the Reserve Bank of India showed.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 11:28 IST

BMW Motorrad revs up excitement in Bollywood's biggest action...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Oct 01 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW Motorrad is all set to add to the excitement in the upcoming Bollywood action movie 'WAR'. The lead actors, Bollywood superstars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, will be seen riding the BMW R nineT Scrambler and BMW F 750 GS through the v

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 10:26 IST

Abbott collaborates with TEDxGateway to host engaging Salon...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 01 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Abbott, a global leader in healthcare, in collaboration with TEDxGateway, hosted an interactive Salon session focused on the 'Future of Healthcare' - a platform dedicated to discussing how technology-driven innovation is shaping the healthc

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 10:23 IST

Equity indices in negative zone but banking stocks gain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Equity markets slipped into red during early hours on Tuesday amid lack of fresh triggers at home and mixed global cues.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 10:02 IST

French fashion brand Ceriz launches first store in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ceriz, the French high-fashion brand, said 'bonjour' to Mumbai by opening its first-ever store in the metropolitan city. The store is located at Atria Mall in Worli and has pleasing interiors designed to offer customers easy-breezy browsing experienc

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 18:30 IST

Corporate tax cut a positive for power sector: ICRA

New Delhi [India], Sep 30 (ANI): The recent announcement by the government to lower the corporate tax rate is a positive development for the power sector as it will allow power generators with cost-plus power purchase agreements (PPAs) to pass on lower tax benefit to power distribution utilities (disc

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 18:07 IST

Shravan Gupta taking MGF Group to new heights

New Delhi [India] Sept 30 (ANI/Digpu): Shravan Gupta has been touted as a pioneer in the real estate and financial services sector, and rightly so.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 17:59 IST

BOUNCEinc kicks off in India with a unique recruitment event

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): BOUNCEinc, the global movement in fun and entertainment, is finally here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 17:56 IST

Core sector output declines by 0.5 pc in Aug vs 4.7 pc growth a year ago

New Delhi [India], Sep 30 (ANI): The eight core industries recorded 0.5 per cent decline during August, mainly due to fall in the output of coal, crude oil, natural gas, cement and electricity, according to government data released on Monday.

Read More
iocl