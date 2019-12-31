Armstrong wins two coveted awards

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Dec 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): For the fourth consecutive year, Armstrong earned CII's prestigious National Award for "Best Warehouse Automation Solution Provider".

This national award was bestowed upon Armstrong for surging ahead with its two decades of innovation leadership in intralogistics automation.

Armstrong also was recognized by Economic Times as "The Promising Brand of 2019-20".

"We dedicate these awards to our esteemed clients for their endless faith and support. Armstrong leadership is committed to aggressively Fuel Company's growth through onboarding top talent, exploring newer international markets & continuing to invest in strategic scaling up initiatives", said Vinit Majgaonkar, Chairman, Armstrong.

