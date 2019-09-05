Arnaya collaborates with ace designer Gauri Khan for luxury line of marble products

Arnaya collaborates with Gauri Khan
Sep 05, 2019

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): Arnaya, an international lifestyle brand, rooted in a long history of quality craftsmanship and design innovation, has announced collaboration with ace designer Gauri Khan for a line of bespoke products in marble and stone, reimagined by blending with wood, metals and semi-precious stones.
An extension of the Kiran Trivedi Group, one of the leading marble and stone manufacturers worldwide, Arnaya, recognizes the natural beauty of stone and offers distinct collections, encompassing living, landscape, bath, surfaces, art and beyond. The pieces will be custom-designed and can be purpose-built to align with the vision of clients, offering a uniquely tailored experience.
The largest integrated stone group and industry leaders in the stone crafting, processing and designing business, the Kiran Trivedi Group are also pioneers of mechanized marble quarrying in India. The group's business footprint extends across India, United States of America, United Kingdom, Belgium, Italy, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Kenya, Mauritius, Vietnam and New Zealand.
Their use of state-of-the-art technology has ensured quality and precision with a wide range of custom fabricated stonework. Expertise in fabrication, production and installation, supported by an in-house team of designers and architects has helped build a reputation for quality, precision and on time delivery.
Driven by the young scion of the group, MD, Manan Trivedi, Arnaya reinterprets modern furnishings with an eye to luxury and differentiated design, building on the deep expertise and legacy of the group.
"We are delighted to partner with Gauri Khan, who has changed the landscape of India's interior design, introducing new concepts in luxury, in synergy with the changing aesthetics of Indian audiences. At Arnaya, Gauri's versatile designs come to life, carved in stone with precision technology," said Manan Trivedi, MD, Kiran Trivedi Group.
"Arnaya is not only revolutionizing stone work in terms of design, textures, materials and treatments but, by collaborating with artists and designers; we find a unique balance between form and function. Stone is timeless and Gauri's concepts for the range of ready-to-use lifestyle and project products, therefore also have an appreciating value," he added.
The signature line by Gauri Khan, will complement a range of products created by in-house designers and architects. This includes art, home furniture, sinks, bathtubs, accessories and finishes for walls and floors; all crafted from natural stone expertly curated from around the world and processed through the best in class machinery, which is further enhanced by the best artisans that truly make Arnaya products a class apart.
"I am happy to collaborate with Arnaya, a brand that is truly distinguished by its excellence in craftsmanship and leadership in the natural stone industry. These days innovative design solutions to create luxury interiors are being looked out for. Arnaya's range of products is an exciting innovation in stone and marble and I believe it is going to be of great interest to interior designers and architects," said Gauri Khan
