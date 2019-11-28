Arnaya CEO Manan Trivedi, Falguni and Shane Peacock and Designer Gauri Khan
Arnaya CEO Manan Trivedi, Falguni and Shane Peacock and Designer Gauri Khan

Arnaya makes Bespoke Pieces for Falguni and Shane Peacock's Flagship store

ANI | Updated: Nov 28, 2019 14:05 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock crossed yet another milestone in their fifteen-year fashion journey with the launch of their Flagship store in Mumbai's new fashion district Kala Ghoda, close on the heels of their New Delhi Flagship store at the sought after address of Mehrauli.
This sprawling space is designed by celebrated designer Gauri Khan. The dreamy, spacious store is a perfect amalgamation of minimalism and understated glamour.
What makes the store design even more bespoke is the custom flooring from luxury marble brand Arnaya. The stunning design from marble makes the flooring a completely unique aspect that complements the appearance of the store. The unique colours of the marble and intricate design make the inlays a focal point of design in the store.
This new destination store houses the label's signature couture gowns, bridal wear, saris and a limited edition of occasion wear for men.
The heritage structure, colossal antique chandelier, customised decor in the hues of powder pink with speckles of gold and luxurious individualistic nooks is what primarily makes the 6,000 square feet Flagship store of Falguni Shane Peacock stand tall.
"We could achieve our vision, which was quite out of the box, for the store because of Arnaya. The beautiful coloured intricate inlay in the store and the finely detailed concierge are standout pieces of art that give the store a touch of modern and chic because of the brand's international appeal," said Falguni of the label Falguni Shane Peacock.
"The challenge was that all the pieces had to retain sharp edges with the need to lock into the hounds tooth pattern with no margin of play, hence all the individual pieces were cut on extremely precise water jets leaving no play of error. We used a pink marble from Portugal, black marble from Italy, and finally the white marble from India," said Manan Trivedi, Founder of Arnaya.
The amazing collaborations of Gauri Khan, Arnaya and Falguni and Shane Peacock was made possible by Tanaaz Bhatia, Founder Bottomline Media.
"The designs that Arnaya has used for the flooring, compliments the overall beauty of the store. The different marble and patterns create a gorgeous look and is just fantastic. Manan's knowledge of the different marbles and stones is impeccable," said Gauri Khan on designs by Arnaya.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 18:37 IST

COCO by DHFL General Insurance Launches COCOCure - an indemnity...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI/ BusinessWire India): COCO By DHFL General Insurance announced the launch of its first retail health indemnity insurance product COCOCure.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 18:21 IST

Local Songs; a strong strategy to create awareness and empower...

Accra [Ghana], Nov 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Annual Conference of Merck Foundation took place last week in Accra, Ghana, in partnership with the First Lady of Ghana, Rebecca Akufo Addo to raise awareness and build healthcare capacity.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 18:08 IST

India, ADB sign $451 million loan to strengthen power...

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): India and Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Thursday signed a 451 million dollar loan to strengthen power connectivity between southern and northern parts of Chennai-Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor (CKIC).

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 17:27 IST

ONGC issues $300 million notes maturing in Dec 2029

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) said on Thursday it has issued 300 million dollar notes at a coupon of 3.375 per cent per annum payable semi-annually in arrears.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 17:11 IST

NIDM.net is helping consumers make purchase decisions online

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], Nov 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With the shift in consumer shopping trends, NIDM.net has observed a rising trend among Indian consumers. Due to cheap mobile data and availability of smartphones, there has been a significant rise in online shopping. NIDM is one of the la

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 17:08 IST

Have a worry-free romantic getaway with Honeymoon Holiday Cover...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): After the stress of wedding festivities, many newlyweds plan a honeymoon holiday to relax and celebrate their relationship. However, it is vital to plan a honeymoon meticulously to minimise getting into inconvenient situations such as loss o

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 17:07 IST

Belgium-based blockchain tech leader SettleMint launches...

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): One of the fastest-growing blockchain technology giants, Belgium-based SettleMint, announced the launch of its India operations at a ceremony hosted at the private residence of Ambassador of Belgium on Tuesday evening.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 16:29 IST

Sensex scales up 110 points, Reliance's market cap ends above Rs...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices ended near the day's high level on Thursday led by a spurt in public sector banks and metal stocks.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 15:48 IST

Edelweiss Housing, Bank of Baroda partner for co-lending on home loans

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd (EHFL) on Thursday announced a strategic agreement with Bank of Baroda for co-lending of home loans to self-employed entrepreneurs and salaried customers.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 15:29 IST

Maruti Suzuki's institute trains 15,000 tribal youth, makes them...

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Maruti Suzuki India Ltd said on Thursday that it has successfully trained 15,000 tribal youth in driving training and made them employable as part of its corporate social responsibility programme.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 14:39 IST

RSDC's award ceremony celebrates skilling excellence

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Excellence achieved in different facets of rubber sector skill ecosystem came alive at RSDC Annual Awards 2019 organised by Rubber Skill Development Council (RSDC) at New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 14:38 IST

Likee becomes digital partner of Panipat Film

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Likee, the pioneering global short video creation platform from Singapore based BIGO Technology has collaborated with Ashutosh Gowariker Productions as the digital partner for its upcoming movie Panipat.

Read More
iocl