Arnaya makes Bespoke Pieces for Falguni and Shane Peacock's Flagship store

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock crossed yet another milestone in their fifteen-year fashion journey with the launch of their Flagship store in Mumbai's new fashion district Kala Ghoda, close on the heels of their New Delhi Flagship store at the sought after address of Mehrauli.

This sprawling space is designed by celebrated designer Gauri Khan. The dreamy, spacious store is a perfect amalgamation of minimalism and understated glamour.

What makes the store design even more bespoke is the custom flooring from luxury marble brand Arnaya. The stunning design from marble makes the flooring a completely unique aspect that complements the appearance of the store. The unique colours of the marble and intricate design make the inlays a focal point of design in the store.

This new destination store houses the label's signature couture gowns, bridal wear, saris and a limited edition of occasion wear for men.

The heritage structure, colossal antique chandelier, customised decor in the hues of powder pink with speckles of gold and luxurious individualistic nooks is what primarily makes the 6,000 square feet Flagship store of Falguni Shane Peacock stand tall.

"We could achieve our vision, which was quite out of the box, for the store because of Arnaya. The beautiful coloured intricate inlay in the store and the finely detailed concierge are standout pieces of art that give the store a touch of modern and chic because of the brand's international appeal," said Falguni of the label Falguni Shane Peacock.

"The challenge was that all the pieces had to retain sharp edges with the need to lock into the hounds tooth pattern with no margin of play, hence all the individual pieces were cut on extremely precise water jets leaving no play of error. We used a pink marble from Portugal, black marble from Italy, and finally the white marble from India," said Manan Trivedi, Founder of Arnaya.

The amazing collaborations of Gauri Khan, Arnaya and Falguni and Shane Peacock was made possible by Tanaaz Bhatia, Founder Bottomline Media.

"The designs that Arnaya has used for the flooring, compliments the overall beauty of the store. The different marble and patterns create a gorgeous look and is just fantastic. Manan's knowledge of the different marbles and stones is impeccable," said Gauri Khan on designs by Arnaya.

