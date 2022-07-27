Around 120 crore days of MGNREGA employment generated so far in FY23

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Around 120 crore days of employment were generated so far during the current financial year 2022-23 under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, Union Minister of State for Rural Development, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, informed Parliament.

During the 2019-20, 2021-21, and 2021-22 financial years, a total of 265.32 crore, 389.08 crore, and 363.46 crore man-days were generated, respectively, the minister said on Tuesday.

Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (Mahatma Gandhi NREGS) is a demand-driven wage employment program that provides for the enhancement of livelihood security of the households in rural areas of the country by providing at least one hundred days of guaranteed wage employment in every financial year to every household whose adult members volunteer to do unskilled manual work.



It provides livelihood security for livelihood for rural households when no better employment opportunity is available and mitigates to some extent push factors for migration.

On the migration of people towards urban areas, the minister said there is no specific information available regarding the large-scale migration of laborers from rural, tribal, and remote areas to urban areas in search of employment.

However, citing the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) conducted from July 2020 - June 2021, the minister said around 11 per cent of people migrate for in search of employment/better employment, whereas 20 per cent due to migration of parent/earning member of the family.

The bulk chunk of the migration, the survey showed, at 47.5 per cent was due to marriage. (ANI)

