ArtIllume Founder Mr. Hitesh Kumar discussing the importance of new media arts & design
ArtIllume makes its presence felt at the Dell Designathon Event

ANI | Updated: Oct 07, 2019 19:07 IST

New Delhi [India] Oct 07 (ANI/NewsVoir): The third edition of the Dell Designathon with the theme 'Smarter by Design' was conducted last month.
Dell Designathon is a one-of-a-kind design challenge intended to bring creativity and technology together to inspire the designs of future.
The on-site finale was conducted in 4 cities i.e., Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Bangalore. Hitesh Kumar who is the Founder of ArtIllume was invited at the event as a judge for the Motion Design category. Apart from judging the event, Hitesh also briefed the participants about the importance of New Media Design and how his brainchild - ArtIllume is paving its way into India.
Dell Designathon's theme demanded the participants to keep a holistic approach towards what is brewing in their imagination and how they envision it to manifest. The 'Smarter by Design' theme was then sub-divided into 3 categories for the participants' i.e., Intelligent (Spatial Design), Intuitive (Product Design) and Immersive (Motion Design).
"The 21st century has witnessed the explosion of artistic experimentation enabled through the technology and people are excited about it. Events like Dell Designathon is essential to tap the huge potential in a country like India and to bring forth the unparalled talent of this diverse Indian crowd," said Hitesh Kumar, Founder, ArtIllume.
"We here at ArtIllume also plans on making the new media design technology accessible to a large number of artists and students to experiment and showcase their new media artworks," he added.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 19:02 IST

