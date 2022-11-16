Arvind Fashions' revenue up 46 per cent YoY in July-September quarter

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Casual clothes manufacturer Arvind Fashions reported a 46 per cent growth in revenue during the July-September quarter at Rs 1,182 crore.

During the same quarter last fiscal, the company's revenues were at Rs 812 crore.

Arvind Fashions is known for casual wear and denim. With a host of renowned brands, both international and domestic, like US Polo Assn, Arrow, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Flying Machine, and Sephora, Arvind Fashions has a presence across lifestyle brands.



The uptick in revenue in current fiscal has been led by retail channel growth. The business through multi-brand outlets witnessed 100 per cent growth.

During the quarter, profit after tax was Rs 18 crore as compared to a loss of Rs 98 same period last year.

"We are extremely pleased with 90 per cent growth in EBITDA led by sharp execution and the continuing dominance of our brands in key segments - USPA in casual wear, Tommy Hilfiger in super-premium, and Arrow in formal wear," said Shailesh Chaturvedi, MD and CEO.

"Leading to the highest ever sales quarter with growth of 46 per cent and ROCE of around 15 per cent. We continue to remain excited about the growth momentum ahead and our steadfast focus on improving profitability further," Chaturvedi added. (ANI)

