As India unlocks, OYO's senior leadership check-in at different OYO Hotels across the country to experience 'Sanitised Stays'

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): With the country slowly moving towards normalcy - higher hygiene standards, minimal-touch services, and enhanced credibility top the list of consumer requirements while planning travel.

With the Centre's decision to open hotels in a phased manner, under Unlock 1.0, OYO, one of the world's leading hotel chains has begun welcoming guests across multiple states from June 08, 2020 onwards.

Leading by example, OYO's senior leadership including Rohit Kapoor, CEO, India & South Asia, Ankit Gupta, COO, Frontier Business, Sunny Sodhi, SVP & Head Sales, India & South Asia, Abhishek Thard, Region Head - West II checked-in to various OYO Hotels in Gurgaon, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Bhubaneswar among others to experience 'Sanitised Stays' with minimal-touch.

Recently, OYO introduced several measures and initiatives to minimize the impact as well as innovate to meet the new standards of good quality travel and hospitality with its 'Sanitised Stays' tag for properties that clear background audit checks for sanitisation, hygiene, and protective equipment.

To ensure customer and hotel employees' safety the hospitality chain has worked out minimal touch SOPs for check-in, check-out, has conducted extensive training of on-ground teams on the revised ways of working (health-screening, disinfecting, distance markers, etc.) and create COVID-19 awareness through posters and other material displayed at properties.

OYO is currently operating in 20 plus States and UTs as per the latest state-wise guidelines.

"We are thrilled to welcome guests back into our hotels. During challenging times like this, the entire industry has shown great zeal working with the authorities to do their bit in the fight against the virus," said Rohit Kapoor, CEO, India & South Asia, OYO, while commenting on the developments.

"As we take steps towards recovery and open our doors to our guests, OYO, as a responsible hospitality chain, puts the health and safety of every guest as its topmost priority. During times like this, we understand the importance of reassuring our consumers that we stand ready with safe and hygienic accommodations to provide them with a stress-free hospitality experience. Our senior leadership team, including me, have checked-in at different OYOs across the country to personally experience the quality of stay and ensure the best experience for our guests. The backbone of our business - our asset owners have been our strongest supporters over the last couple of months and have taken all the necessary precautionary measures - right from implementing minimal touch policies, higher standards of hygiene, cleanliness and sanitisation and have ensured accessibility to protective equipment for the staff as well as the guests. As consumers start travelling for work or essential purposes across the country, we promise to take care of their requirements for reliable safe sanitised stays," he further added.

OYO Hotels & Homes and its asset partners are working hard to deliver a safe, secure, and comfortable experience for its guests. The company has also set-up a COVID-19 War Room to monitor and take immediate action on cases that require faster resolution and implementation during the crisis.

OYO's platform has also enabled Corona Concierge to offer assistance to guests, hotel partners, and employees across the globe on all COVID-19 related issues and queries.

