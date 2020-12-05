As per ICMR directives, REME - PHI technology successfully tested: capable of combating SARS CoV-2 virus

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): In the battle against the ongoing pandemic, ZECO Aircon, in collaboration with RGF, has successfully earned the approval of ICMR-CSIR laboratory for its REME with PHI technology in a study conducted that revealed the efficiency of REME HALO with PHI TM cell on SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The technology was found capable of causing a reduction of 97.48 per cent of the virus within 15 minutes of activation of PHI Cell on surfaces. The SARS-Cov-2 is the deadly virus responsible for the fatal COVID-19 disease, that has left the entire world reeling from its ramifications.

ZECO Aircon is a leading Indian manufacturer of air management systems and the exclusive Indian distribution partner of RGF Environmental Group, a major US-based environmental design and manufacturing company. The test was performed within short intervals of 15 minutes each and the same viral reduction was observed up to 60 minutes. The experiment was done in duplicates and the values were averaged to calculate per cent viral reduction.

%Viral Reduction= [Number of viral particle reduction without device exposure (Control) - Number of viral particle reduction with device exposure (Control)] x 100 / No of viral particle reduction without device exposure (Control).

Another test was performed in USA by RGF at the innovative Bioanalysis Laboratories in Cypress, Calif., which looked at neutralizing the virus within the occupied space in the air and on surface.



Commencing in March 2020, the study was overseen by Dr James Marsden, Executive Director of Science and technology at RGF, "The study shows the REME HALO®, to be effective in combating the COVID-19 virus and emerges as a valuable solution to immediately improve the indoor air quality of residential and commercial spaces and protect occupants against exposure to the SARS-CoV-2 virus." The studies are still underway.

The test procedure used the SARS-CoV-2 virus inside a large chamber (1280 cu. ft.) representing a real-world air-conditioned office or home. The virus was nebulized into the space simulating a sneeze or cough from an infected person. With the REME HALO® operating inside the chamber the virus was reduced on contact, resulting in a 99.9 per cent reduction of the virus within the simulated real-world space, from air as well as surfaces.

"RGF and ZECO have set yet another milestone by successfully testing REME HALO with PHI technology to neutralize the deadly virus, in USA and in India. It is time to understand these microbes and effectively reduce cross infections with active purification technologies. This is not only an accomplishment for RGF and ZECO but will contribute immensely towards the betterment of mankind and will help neutralize the deadliest enemy of humanity at present. From public places, to residential & commercial spaces, REME PHI is a tested & proven solution that neutralizes the virus from Air & Surfaces & needed TO GET INDIA BACK TO WORK," said Kartik Singhal, Director, ZECO Aircon Ltd., India.

The REME HALO® is an "active" solution that neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 within the occupied space, eliminating the need for virus particles to travel through the HVAC system filters or passive UV air purification system.

ZECO Aircon Limited is a leading Indian manufacturer of air management systems and has the widest range of indoor air quality technologies & products on a global platform.

With its vision to meet global sustainability goals and to meet the demands of the changing environmental conditions. ZECO has introduced its Air purification vertical under its brand "O2Cure" providing a completely bespoke, personalized solution with a diverse range of proven air purification technologies.

