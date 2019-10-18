Kartik Aaryan in AJSK Man and Motisons Jewellers
Kartik Aaryan in AJSK Man and Motisons Jewellers

ASAL by Abu Sandeep x Motisons Jewellers - The Collaboration

ANI | Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:42 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): The ASAL by Abu Sandeep collaboration with Motisons Jewellers from Jaipur was announced as ASAL, the diffusion label by Abu Sandeep, unveiled its debut Bridal Collection at an exclusive fashion event with The Wedding Junction Show.
The buzz is high as fashionistas, brides to be, grooms and their families look forward to a spectacular collection of wedding wear. And what's a wedding ensemble without fabulous jewellery.
"Jewels are an intrinsic and vital part of an Indian wedding. They are essential. We are delighted to announce that Motisons will be our jewellery partner for ASAL by Abu Sandeep. We will curate jewels from their wonderful collections to compliment and accessorise our ASAL by Abu Sandeep collections. We look forward to working with their team closely over the next year to bring jewelled beauty to our fashion," said Abu and Sandeep.
"A beautiful amalgamation of enticing attire paired with alluring jewels that intensify the beauty of a bride. We are delighted and look forward to a wonderful collaboration with Abu- Sandeep. Their detailed craftsmanship to every piece is what resonates with the core values of Motisons jewellers. Together we can create meticulous pieces to compliment the ASAL collection," said Sandeep and Sanjay Chhabra, Director of Motisons Jewellers.
The ASAL Bridal Collection was accessorized for the Wedding Junction fashion show with fine traditional and modern jewellery from renowned Jaipur Jewellers, Motisons. Their award-winning bridal jewellery on the ramp provided the perfect complement to the spectacular ensembles and was sported by showstoppers Ananya Panday, Bhoomi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan.
Ananya Panday for ASAL by Abu Sandeep
Ananya Panday opened the show in The Illusion Collection: A Black organza circular skirt embroidered in multicoloured mirrors and paired with a black tulle mirror blouse with ruffled sleeves. A deeply glamorous ensemble that spells mesmerizingly hypnotic style. She wore a traditional borla with diamond polki and rubies by Motisons Jewellers.
For the Finale Ananya wore an off-white, tulle Deco mirror skirt embroidered in the mirror in gold and jewel tones. An embroidered mirror bralette with exaggerated, layered, statement sleeves completed the stunning ensemble which oozed modern romance, enhanced with contemporary chandelier pattern studded with diamond polkies and 24 carat jadau by Motisons Jewellers
Bhumi Pednekar for ASAL by Abu Sandeep
Inspired by the majesty of heritage Palace of Mirrors, architecture, Bhumi wore an Orange tulle 'Sheesh Mahal' skirt with Mughul floral bursts embroidered in silver mirrors with a Touch of green and pink. A traditional katori choli, lavishly embroidered in mirror and a long tulle head veil finish her look. She wore a three carat polki with clustered with natural rubies and pearls by Motisons Jewellers.
For the finale, Bhumi wore a deep purple Georgette ghagra from The Gota collection. Majestically embroidered in gold and silver gota with accents of silk resham embroidery. Pink borders created the perfect contrast to the purple. A shoulder Dupatta fully embroidered in gota jaali and a pink Banarasi net head veil dupatta with gota flowers completed the ensemble. She wore a bridal set with all polki with 22 carat gold and jadau. She also wore a special cocktail ring with semi-precious stones studded with diamond by Motisons Jewellers.
Kartik Aaryan for AJSK Man
Kartik Aaryan's ensemble was a shocking pink silk Bharatpore jacket, expertly embroidered with floral and fauna motifs in off-white silk thread and gota. Worn with an off-white Jamdani kurta with gota detailing and churidar. He wore a polki haar with natural carved emeralds to enhance the ensemble by Motisons Jewellers.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 19:07 IST

