Ashok Leyland to observe non-working days at five manufacturing plants

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sep 9 (ANI): Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland announced on Monday that five of its plants will observe non-working days during September due to continuing weak demand for its products.

The Ennore plant near Chennai will have 16 non-working days, Hosur 1, 2 and CPPS five non-working days, Alwar in Rajasthan and Bhandara in Maharashtra 10 non-working days each and Pantnagar 18 non-working days.

"We write to inform you that these are non-working days at our various plant locations during September 2019 due to continued weak demand for our products," the company said in regulatory filings at stock exchanges.

Last month, Ashok Leyland had reported a decline of about 50 per cent in total sales. This comes amid India experiencing an economic slowdown resulting in a slump in auto sales.

Car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki last week decided to shut down operations at its plants in Gurugram and Manesar in Haryana on September 7 and 9. (ANI)