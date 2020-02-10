Ashok Leyland's arm Optare wins another order for electric buses in London

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 10 (ANI): Ashok Leyland said on Monday its subsidiary Optare Plc is partnering with Tower Transit Group in the launch of two new electric routes in London with the supply of 37 Metrodecker double-decker electric vehicles.
Ashok Leyland is the flagship company of Hinduja Group and India's largest commercial vehicle manufacturer. The Metrodecker EV, the world's first zero-emission double-decker, is designed and built at Optare's facility in Sherburn near Leeds.
Building on more than a decade's experience in EV buses, Optare launched a prototype in 2016. Following extensive trials in London and in a number of cities across Britain, the company launched its second-generation bus in 2018.
The Metrodecker EV entered service in summer 2019. Tower Transit's order is the third major contract for the Metrodecker EV in just over a year, and the second order for the capital.
By the end of 2020, 100 units of the bus will be in service. The Metrodecker EV's class-leading range, capacity and efficiency have delivered this growth. Optare continues to invest in developing electric vehicles with the aim to be at the forefront of this technology.
"It is a matter of pride for us that the company has won its second order for the iconic double-decker buses run on batteries in London," said Ashok Leyland's Managing Director and CEO Vipin Sondhi.
"Optare's win comes at a time when big cities are figuring out ways to cut down on emission, and we are thrilled to be part of the solution. These 37 Metrodecker EVs will save more than 1,800 tonnes in greenhouse gas emissions well to wheel in each year of operation versus a Euro 6 bus."
Sondhi said Ashok Leyland recently became the third-largest bus maker in the world.
"With this order win by Optare, we are certainly looking forward to raising the benchmark not only in terms of market reach but also the innovation and technology that we bring into the industry. Our vision is to be among the top 10 commercial vehicle makers globally," he said in a statement. (ANI)
Ashok Leyland's arm Optare wins another order for electric buses in London
ANI | Updated: Feb 10, 2020 12:36 IST
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 10 (ANI): Ashok Leyland said on Monday its subsidiary Optare Plc is partnering with Tower Transit Group in the launch of two new electric routes in London with the supply of 37 Metrodecker double-decker electric vehicles.