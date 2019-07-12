Ashoka Innovators for Public Shortlists' Teens for 1st Global Edition of the Young Changemakers Programme

Benagaluru (Karanataka) [India] July 12(ANI/BusinessWire India): Ashoka Innovators for the Public, which supports the world's largest network of social entrepreneurs, has shortlisted 12 teenagers from India for the first Global edition of their Young Changemakers Programme.

The Young Changemakers Programme focuses on the role of young people as influencers and co-leaders. A high-power panel has hand-picked these dynamic change makers from within the organizations programme, whose social initiatives in the fields of animal care, hygiene, waste management, etc have not only generated awareness but also changed the livelihood of people around them. These bright young sparks, are the representatives of this network, aim of realizing a world where Everyone is a Change maker (EACH).

The Ashoka Young Changemakers panel comprises various global leaders, influencers and young social entrepreneurs who aim at educating and enabling the future generations on methods to realise the objectives of the EACH movement and lead it to a global platform. The panel convene on Friday, July 12th to talk about the Everyone a Changemaker (EACH) movement and its way forward.

"We at Ashoka believe that we are living in a truly historic movement where anyone can create a change. In a world that keeps telling young people, indeed everyone, 'you can't', it's critical to have a flow of stories that show, 'you can' and that provide an array of ideas and methods. For this to happen, we need to focus on teenage changemakers who are leading impactful initiatives. The global edition of the Young Changemakers Programme is a step in that direction", said Yashveer Singh, Global Director, Young Changemakers Programme.

Out of over 1200 nominations, 12 young individuals between the ages of 12-20 have been selected on the basis of their entrepreneurial initiatives and their social impact. These individuals are:

Anugreh Sehtya (18), Hybrid Ideas: India's first assistive technology solution design company that provides assistance products to specially-abled people.

Sanjana Dixit (16), Rutu Chakra: Addressing the lack of hygienic menstrual practices and providing access to required menstrual products for females from marginalised areas.

Tanmayi Shinde (17), SPSB Tara: Reducing plastic waste by organising awareness events and drives every Sunday in the neighbourhood.

Akash Singh (19), Energinee Innovations: Solving the problem of water pollution by collecting poisonous ash of incense sticks and flower waste which are upcycled by prison inmates.

Wasudev Ganesh Prasad Mishra (20), Silaigram: Providing sustainable livelihoods in rural parts of India by up-cycling waste from Garment Factories and Decor Shops to produce Jholas and Kurtis.

Chandani Grover (14), Kindness: The Universal Language of Love: Raising awareness for the well-being of strays. Hands-on help through de-worming, vaccination, sterilization, feeding on the streets.

Radhika Joshi (19), The Second Chance Project: Using creative interventions to spread awareness about organ donations by conducting information sessions, street plays, art, etc.

Disha Shah (19), Inner Goddess and Big Sister Programme: IG - Increasing financial literacy in women in the investing space through workshops and campaigns.

BSP - Women volunteer to mentor young girls from troubled backgrounds.

Apporvi Bharat Ram (17), Happiness Project: Aiming to tackle the serious lack of awareness and the dearth of mental health professionals in Government Schools.

Kavin Vendhan Dhanikachalam (15), SMILEY India: Addressing the youth's problems of self-esteem and self-development to help discover their potential of becoming a contributing member of society.

Naisargik Lenka (16), Project Shakti and Yuva Utkal: Helping remote villages deal with the risk of cancer arising from mining activities in the region.

Kaajal Gupta (17), Liberate: My OCD Fighter: Solving the lack of attention and awareness for OCD with an app and online self-help tool that can be used in conjunction with therapy.

The young candidates will be exposed to a global platform where they shall be given access to co-leadership boot camps, media partnerships, public speaking platforms, exposure visits, strategic allies and more opportunities to groom themselves to be the influencers of youth culture in India.

