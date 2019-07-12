Ashoka Logo
Ashoka Logo

Ashoka Innovators for Public Shortlists' Teens for 1st Global Edition of the Young Changemakers Programme

ANI | Updated: Jul 12, 2019 17:04 IST

Benagaluru (Karanataka) [India] July 12(ANI/BusinessWire India): Ashoka Innovators for the Public, which supports the world's largest network of social entrepreneurs, has shortlisted 12 teenagers from India for the first Global edition of their Young Changemakers Programme.
The Young Changemakers Programme focuses on the role of young people as influencers and co-leaders. A high-power panel has hand-picked these dynamic change makers from within the organizations programme, whose social initiatives in the fields of animal care, hygiene, waste management, etc have not only generated awareness but also changed the livelihood of people around them. These bright young sparks, are the representatives of this network, aim of realizing a world where Everyone is a Change maker (EACH).
The Ashoka Young Changemakers panel comprises various global leaders, influencers and young social entrepreneurs who aim at educating and enabling the future generations on methods to realise the objectives of the EACH movement and lead it to a global platform. The panel convene on Friday, July 12th to talk about the Everyone a Changemaker (EACH) movement and its way forward.
"We at Ashoka believe that we are living in a truly historic movement where anyone can create a change. In a world that keeps telling young people, indeed everyone, 'you can't', it's critical to have a flow of stories that show, 'you can' and that provide an array of ideas and methods. For this to happen, we need to focus on teenage changemakers who are leading impactful initiatives. The global edition of the Young Changemakers Programme is a step in that direction", said Yashveer Singh, Global Director, Young Changemakers Programme.
Out of over 1200 nominations, 12 young individuals between the ages of 12-20 have been selected on the basis of their entrepreneurial initiatives and their social impact. These individuals are:
Anugreh Sehtya (18), Hybrid Ideas: India's first assistive technology solution design company that provides assistance products to specially-abled people.
Sanjana Dixit (16), Rutu Chakra: Addressing the lack of hygienic menstrual practices and providing access to required menstrual products for females from marginalised areas.
Tanmayi Shinde (17), SPSB Tara: Reducing plastic waste by organising awareness events and drives every Sunday in the neighbourhood.
Akash Singh (19), Energinee Innovations: Solving the problem of water pollution by collecting poisonous ash of incense sticks and flower waste which are upcycled by prison inmates.
Wasudev Ganesh Prasad Mishra (20), Silaigram: Providing sustainable livelihoods in rural parts of India by up-cycling waste from Garment Factories and Decor Shops to produce Jholas and Kurtis.
Chandani Grover (14), Kindness: The Universal Language of Love: Raising awareness for the well-being of strays. Hands-on help through de-worming, vaccination, sterilization, feeding on the streets.
Radhika Joshi (19), The Second Chance Project: Using creative interventions to spread awareness about organ donations by conducting information sessions, street plays, art, etc.
Disha Shah (19), Inner Goddess and Big Sister Programme: IG - Increasing financial literacy in women in the investing space through workshops and campaigns.
BSP - Women volunteer to mentor young girls from troubled backgrounds.
Apporvi Bharat Ram (17), Happiness Project: Aiming to tackle the serious lack of awareness and the dearth of mental health professionals in Government Schools.
Kavin Vendhan Dhanikachalam (15), SMILEY India: Addressing the youth's problems of self-esteem and self-development to help discover their potential of becoming a contributing member of society.
Naisargik Lenka (16), Project Shakti and Yuva Utkal: Helping remote villages deal with the risk of cancer arising from mining activities in the region.
Kaajal Gupta (17), Liberate: My OCD Fighter: Solving the lack of attention and awareness for OCD with an app and online self-help tool that can be used in conjunction with therapy.
The young candidates will be exposed to a global platform where they shall be given access to co-leadership boot camps, media partnerships, public speaking platforms, exposure visits, strategic allies and more opportunities to groom themselves to be the influencers of youth culture in India.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 18:16 IST

Find and Finance a property with Bajaj Housing Finance Limited's...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 12(ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Housing Finance Limited is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited one of the most diversified NBFCs in the country recently launched the Bajaj Housing Finance Limited's Homes and Loans , a homebuyer's one-stop housing soluti

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 18:04 IST

Kantar Releases CX+ India Retail Banking Report 2019

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 12(ANI/BusinessWire India): In today's experience era, the majority of CEOs believe customer centricity is essential for driving business growth.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 17:59 IST

Infosys profit up 5.3 pc to Rs 3,802 crore in Q1 FY20

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 12 (ANI): IT services major Infosys said on Friday its profit during the first quarter (April to June) of 2019-20 rose 5.3 per cent to Rs 3,802 crore from Rs 3,612 crore in the same period of the previous year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 17:43 IST

Pyjamas are Forgiving - Over 100k Copies Sold

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 12(ANI/NewsVoir): Juggernaut is extremely proud to announce that Twinkle's Pyjamas are Forgiving has sold over 100K copies, according to the Nielson BookScan, the country's most authoritative sales chart, which includes the sales data of Amazon and Flipkart and other

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 17:31 IST

SBI waives off NEFT, RTGS charges to boost e-transactions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 (ANI): State Bank of India on Friday announced waiving off charges on IMPS, NEFT and RTGS transactions through internet and mobile banking after the Reserve Bank of India decided to do so in a bid to move the country towards a less-cash economy.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 17:15 IST

Kanpur-based Unicorn Hygiene Products announces new sanitary...

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India] July 12(ANI/NewsVoir): Hygiene matters and Unicorn Hygiene Products is ready to address the pain points in terms of female hygiene with their new product Senitta.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 17:07 IST

Sensex ends lower, Nifty falls below 11,600

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 (ANI): Equities closed with a negative note on Friday after giving up intra-day gains during the closing hour of trading.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 15:56 IST

IndusInd Bank reports 38 pc jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 1,433 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 (ANI): IndusInd Bank on Friday reported net profit of Rs 1,433 crore for the quarter ended June 2019, up 38 per cent compared to Rs 1,036 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 14:41 IST

TVS launches India's first ethanol-based motorcycle

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): TVS Motor Company launched India's first ethanol-based motorcycle on Friday in line with the government's initiative to opt for green and sustainable future mobility solutions.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 13:31 IST

Quess Corp gets Rs 51 crore from Amazon by issuing 7.54 lakh...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 12 (ANI): Business services provider Quess Corp said on Friday that its board has approved allotment of company's preferential equity shares to Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC for Rs 50.99 crore.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 11:59 IST

Banks more risk-tolerant in housing loans but affordability...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 (ANI): A recent survey by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) shows that banks are getting more risk-tolerant in housing loans but affordability across the country has worsened over the past four years.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 11:45 IST

This Monsoon, combat waterborne diseases with pocket insurance...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In 2018, more than 1.3 crore people were diagnosed with waterborne diseases in India, according to data reported from the CBHI and Ministry of Health.

Read More
iocl