Asia Society India Centre and HarperCollins India present Beyond the Ordinary -The Library Series

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI/PRNewswire): HarperCollins Publishers India is thrilled to announce a creative collaboration with Asia Society India Centre to co-present the first season of a unique conversation series, featuring topical books and trailblazing authors published by HarperCollins India.

Beyond the Ordinary: Library Series with Asia Society is designed as a series of curated book discussions that aims to spotlight extraordinary literary voices and worlds from across South Asia. Season One of this initiative will have a four-part series showcasing the best of non-fiction writing from India and featuring subject area experts and creative professionals, from across sectors, presenting their unique perspectives on the world through their memoirs, reportage and research.

Interested audiences can view these virtual conversations live by pre-registering for each event through the event links that will be provided by Asia Society on their website and via their social media pages, which will also be shared on @HarperCollinsIN's social media pages.



The first event in this series is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 5 October 2021, at 6:30 pm IST. It will be a conversation between journalists Pallavi Aiyar and Namita Devidayal as they delve into the making of Pallavi Aiyar's book, Orienting: An Indian in Japan, which is part travelogue and part reportage revolving around her experiences of living and working in a country like Japan, with its shared past and cultural linkages to India, and the landscape of non-fiction writing in India today.

The next three episodes in the series will have conversations around film critic Uday Bhatia's intriguing book, Bullets Over Bombay: Satya and the Hindi Film Gangster, celebrity chef Anahita Dhondy's heart-warming Parsi Kitchen: A Memoir of Food and Family, and veteran theatre personality Dolly Thakore's bold memoir, Regrets, None. These three events will be spread across November and December 2021.

Speaking about this partnership, Shabnam Srivastava, DGM Marketing, HarperCollins India, says, "As virtual and hybrid events lead the way forward, we are very happy to be working together with Asia Society India Centre to bring forward this uniquely curated, insightful and interesting online series of conversations built around our books and authors - the very hotbed of intriguing and informative discussions."

