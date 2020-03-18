Asian Paints announces winners of Delhi Beautiful Homes 2020

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Asian Paints, leading paint and decor major announced the winners of the much-loved contest, Delhi Beautiful Homes. Beautiful Homes is an exciting beauty contest for homes, inviting participation from all home owners who take great effort in decorating their homes.

The results were announced at a grand event in Delhi with special celebrity guest of the contest, Soha Ali Khan rewarding all the winners and announcing the Top 3 Most Beautiful Homes of Delhi. The winners of the contest are Abha Gupta, Sanjeev Sharma and Brij Kumar who took home the grand trophy.

Beautiful Homes has been an endeavor for over the last six years in Delhi. The contest is conducted in various phases of engaging with the consumer and important influencers like contractors and dealers. As part of the contest, Asian Paints partners with consumers in their painting journey and rewards them for upgrading to high end finishes. They also include a series of videos with Soha Ali Khan, inviting customers to participate in the contest by uploading photos of their newly painted home on Facebook and giving a missed call to a number to register.

The contest which was held over three months received an overwhelming 9500 plus entries. 20 entries were shortlisted every week, out of which 5 winners were selected basis popularity and by Asian Paints internal design team. This was executed over a period of 5 fortnights, which resulted in a total of 25 winners who were invited to attend the grand event with Soha Ali Khan rewarding each of them. The top 3 winners were announced at the grand finale and chosen by Asian Paints internal design team.

Celebrity guest of the contest, Soha Ali Khan said: "The Delhi Beautiful Homes contest is a unique platform to invite consumers to showcase their stunning abodes. It has been a pleasure to witness the entries for this one-of-a-kind home beauty contest. I am pleased to be associated with Asian Paints for such an engaging activity and look forward to encouraging the masses to create beautiful homes that stand out to one and all."

The grand event also hosted a meet and greet for the top 25 dealers and top 25 consumers with Soha Ali Khan. Top 100 Contractors and top 100 Woodfinishes contractors were also invited with their spouses for the meet and greet. Contractors and dealers were chosen basis those who got maximum consumers to register for the contest.

At the event, audiences were entertained with drum circle, dance performances, an interactive chat show with Soha Ali Khan and a fun segment with actor and stand-up comedian, Ali Asgar.

