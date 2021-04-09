Asian Paints forays into the world of furnishing

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): If there was one thing that 2020 compelled us all to do, it was to spend a lot more time at home. And that meant, people more often than before dreamt of upgrading the decor of the place they were suddenly inhabiting a lot more than usual.

Home Furnishing has always played a pivotal role in turning around the decor of one's home rather quickly, and realizing a rising demand in the segment, Asian Paints rekindled its collaboration with one of India's most celebrated designer, Sabyasachi, to launch a first of its kind range of designer home furnishings, under the brand Nilaya.

Sabyasachi's myriad inspirations for his first-ever home furnishing collection stem from a variety of experiences - the skilfully painted fabrics born along the Coromandel coast; embroideries from an ancient world; well-remembered motifs and patterns that continue to enchant; old-world Calcutta with its fading luxury and the traditions of miniaturists from the colonial-era Murshidabad.

The result is an uncommon and unforgettable journey of transformation, brought to life by five exquisite collections - Thar, Makhmal, Soofa, Hazaribagh and Chowk.

But Asian Paints' foray into an uncharted territory goes way beyond launching a designer collection. Asian Paints has joined hands with The Pure Concept, a leading premium furnishing brand, to foster a perfect collaboration to cement their way in the home furnishing industry. To those familiar with the home furnishing industry in India, The Pure Concept is a well-known name.

Co-Founded in 2012 by Chanya Kaur and Dalbir Singh, over the years, it has been nurtured into an internationally successful brand with quality and creativity being the driving force behind producing unique furnishing fabrics for the home. As a result of the collaboration, its 2 quintessential brands, namely, Pure Fine Furnishing and The Pure Concept, have been rebranded to coexist with Royale and Nilaya respectively, two of the most loved brands from the Asian Paints' stable denoting luxury and exclusivity.

The collaboration entails Asian Paints managing the complete sales and marketing of these ranges while The Pure Concept focuses on design and production.



Besides this, Asian Paints also launched a collection of its Ador range of fabrics, a collection of modern and contemporary products accessible to the budget conscious consumer.

With this new launch, Asian Paints endeavours to go beyond designer wallpapers, paints, kitchen and bath player, to be an integrated Home Decor player.

"Asian Paints has been always on the walls and has been working around so that it can now be between the walls and get into the share of space within the home. To this end, we had launched our own range of furniture, furnishings and decorative lights six months back. We wanted to further help the consumer make their dream homes come alive through a range of furnishings which are suited for various design preferences and give a wide variety of options to the customer," said Amit Syngle, Managing Director & CEO of Asian Paints, commenting on the new launch and the partnership with The Pure Concept.

"The partnership with The Pure Concept gives us an opportunity to harness the design and quality standards of this great brand. As we aim to build a significant presence in this category, it's our pleasure to renew our partnership with Sabyasachi to break new ground with designs which are classical yet timeless. With this, we now have the widest variety of products in this segment with the quality and trust associated with Asian Paints," added Amit Syngle.

There will be an assortment of 4 furnishing brands from Asian Paints across different price segments - Sabyasachi for Nilaya, The Pure Concept for Nilaya, PURE-Royale & Ador.

The new launch by Asian Paints will be available across all 15 cities where Beautiful Home stores are present and satellite towns along with all the nine markets where Beautiful Homes Service is available. This range will soon be available at select furnishing stores in your city.

Since its foundation in 1942, Asian Paints has come a long way to become India's leading and Asia's third largest paint company, with a turnover of Rs 202 billion. Asian Paints operates in 15 countries and have 26 paint manufacturing facilities in the world, servicing consumers in over 60 countries. Asian Paints has always been a leader in the paint industry, innovating new concepts in India like Colour Ideas, Home Solutions, Colour Next, and Kids' World.

Asian Paints manufactures wide range of paints for Decorative and Industrial use. The company is also present in the Home Improvement and Decor segment and offers bath and kitchen products. The company also introduced lightings, furnishings, and furniture in its portfolio. In the Health and Hygiene segment, Asian Paints offers range of Sanitizers and Surface Disinfectants.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

