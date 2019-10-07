Asian Paints Sharad Shamman celebrates Durga Puja this season with 'ColoursOfPujo'

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 12:41 IST

JSPL's sales rise by 10 pc, production up by 16 pc in Q2 FY20

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Naveen Jindal-promoted Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) said on Monday that it registered 16 per cent rise in production during second quarter (July to September) of the current financial year to 1.58 million tonnes in domestic operations with sales increasing by 10 pe