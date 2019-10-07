Band - Lakkhichara – Red colour for APSS #ColoursOfPujo
Band - Lakkhichara – Red colour for APSS #ColoursOfPujo

Asian Paints Sharad Shamman celebrates Durga Puja this season with 'ColoursOfPujo'

ANI | Updated: Oct 07, 2019 13:34 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 07 (ANI/NewsVoir): The most anticipated festival of Kolkata, Durga Puja is here and Asian Paints Sharad Shamman, the defining voice in Durga Pujo awards in Kolkata, is all set to up the excitement of the festival this season.
To encourage and awaken the true spirit of Pujo in the hearts of today's Bengali youth, Asian Paints Sharad Shamman presents #ColoursOfPujo, a musical celebration that brings to the youth, three foot tapping and melodious songs in collaboration with three renowned bands - Cactus, Lakkhichhara and Goshai Gang.
Since its inception in 1985, Asian Paints Sharad Shamman has been an intrinsic part of Durga Puja. Over these years, it has not only celebrated and rewarded some of the best forms of art displayed by the talent of Kolkata, but also built an emotional connect with the youth of the city. This year, Asian Paint Sharad Shamman takes this bond even further with a musical journey. It has released three songs by three popular bands where each song celebrates the coming of the Goddess against the background of a colour that represents the many shades of Sharodiya.
The three colours that strongly encapsulate the spirit of Pujo are blue, red and yellow. The blue Aparajita flowers, red Sindoor and yellow Atashi flowers come alive, strung together with music in Asian Paint Sharad Shamman 2019 #ColoursOfPujo themed celebration. These special colours will also be included in by Asian Paints' shade guide book for West Bengal called 'Book of Colours'.
"Asian Paints has always believed in celebrating creativity and art. It was with this intent that Asian Paints Sharad Shamman was initiated and now over 35 years of this, we feel the love and respect of the people every time we are in Kolkata during Pujo. Colours are native to both, Durga Pujo and Asian Paints and with this thought; we celebrate #ColoursofPujo this year. We are extremely proud to associate with three leading bands from Kolkata - Cactus, Lakkhichhara and Goshai Gang to bring to life the colours of pujo by highlighting the relevance and significance of key colours," said Jaideep Kanse, General Manager - Brands, Asian Paints Limited.
"Asian Paints has been an integral part of Durga Puja for several years. Every year we pick some unique aspect of the festival and bring it alive. This year we wanted to celebrate the colours of Durgotsav. Colours that evoke memories represent tradition and find prominence during the festival. We picked three colours and created three songs, connecting colours to the key moments of celebration, painting three vivid pictures of Durgotsav," said Sujoy Roy, Managing Partner, Creative, Ogilvy.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 12:41 IST

JSPL's sales rise by 10 pc, production up by 16 pc in Q2 FY20

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Naveen Jindal-promoted Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) said on Monday that it registered 16 per cent rise in production during second quarter (July to September) of the current financial year to 1.58 million tonnes in domestic operations with sales increasing by 10 pe

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 12:08 IST

Yes Bank files complaint with Mumbai Police, Cyber Cell against...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Yes Bank has lodged a complaint with Mumbai Police and Cyber Cell against the dissemination of fake news and spread of rumours about the bank's financial health on social media platforms.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 11:37 IST

US FDA issues warning letter for Glenmark Pharmaceuticals...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): The US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has issued a warning letter to Glenmark Pharmaceuticals for breach of norms at its facility at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 11:04 IST

Walmart pilots blockchain traceability project for seafood from India

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Walmart Inc is piloting blockchain technology for end-to-end traceability of shrimp sourced from Andhra Pradesh and shipped to select Sam's Club locations in the United States.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 10:28 IST

Equity indices gain in line with positive cues from global markets

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Equity benchmarks gained during early hours on Monday in line with most global markets after data showed the US unemployment rate dropped to the lowest in almost 50 years.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 09:59 IST

Only 10 pc of Indian CEOs confident about reliability of AI...

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Organisations are still not confident about implementing industrial artificial intelligence (AI) solutions which can be embedded in the workflow of applications and help in the day-to-day decision-making process, according to a recent survey conducted by global consulti

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 18:07 IST

New Age tribute to Mahatma Gandhi from BPCL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): On October 2, the entire nation, and even people abroad celebrated the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi - Father of the Nation.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 16:10 IST

World Leaders encouraged the interfaith and inter-religious...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): The 5th World Parliament of science, religion and philosophy 2019, concluded successfully in the presence of eminent personalities like Former speaker of Loksabha Sumitra Mahajan, Prof Dr Vishwanath D Karad - UNESCO Chair Holder; Founder, MIT World Pea

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 16:06 IST

Odisha: Go-Swift portal gets 1,000 proposals within 22 months of rollout

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): The state government's single-window for investor facilitation and tracking portal -- Go-Swift -- has got more than 1,000 investment proposals in less than two years of its rollout.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 13:05 IST

All eyes on Season 9 of Asian Designer Week

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Oct 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gurugram is all set to host the fashion bonanza - Asian Designer Week (ADW) from 4th to 6th of October.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 12:28 IST

Margin pressure to persist for pharma companies: ICRA

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): The growth and profitability of Indian pharmaceutical companies in current financial year will be constrained by regulatory interventions like price controls in domestic market and compulsory genericisation in overseas market, according to ICRA Ratings.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 11:08 IST

Crisil assigns AAA/stable rating to Rs 500 crore NCD of L&T...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Crisil has assigned its AAA/stable rating to the Rs 500 crore non-convertible debentures of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd (LTFH) due to its strong presence across the financial services space and a well-diversified resource profile.

Read More
iocl