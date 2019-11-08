Asia's largest show on smart and safe mobility opens in Mumbai on November 20

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 08 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The 8th edition of Traffic InfraTech expo along with Parking InfraTech and Smart Mobility expo open in Mumbai on November 20 with participation from over 100 exhibitors from different countries including USA, the UK, UAE, Germany, Israel, Belgium, Australia, China and Italy showcasing their products and solutions for Traffic and Parking Management.

As the country is focussing on road capacity and bringing future mobility solutions, the Show assumes greater significance. The Expos will have showcasing of technology for traffic management/ technology, ITS, tolling, telematics, safety and security, parking, mass transport and EVs.

The future of mobility solutions like IoT, AI and Block chain, Vehicle Telematics, Smart Parking App, ATCS etc will also be showcased at the Expo.

The three Expos under one roof will be an ideal platform to witness technological advancements, meet technology/solution providers, identify key market trends and to meet and learn from the experts.

There are innovative products/technology that will be exhibited for the first time in India. Like the vehicle-based mobile VMS platform, Pushpak, from the Australia-based Ador Powertron. The fully integrated platform includes inverter, batteries and in-cabin controls. The VMS can be controlled locally or through a GSM communication network from a control room. It can be used in small city roads or deployed at highway road works and closure.

At the Expo, one can witness a complete range of enforcement technologies to identify and process traffic offences, Singapore-based Vandi Technology's road traffic management system with live video monitoring and recording capabilities can help law enforcers view current traffic status and review footages for identifying events that occurred during a traffic incident.

In addition, integration with intelligent video analytics software can enable applications such as vehicle counting, average speed detection, stationary vehicle detection, and wrong way detection. With this information, traffic flow throughout the day can be calculated and traffic violations can be identified immediately, enhancing road safety.

Another product/system to look forward at the Expo is camera-based parking management system-ParkingDetection by VTrac Worldwide, which is developed by Czech Republic based RCE Systems. The system performs robust and innovative solution for on-street and off-street parking monitoring. Apart from that the company will also display solutions for Traffic Survey and Data Analysis.

Other products to look out for in the traffic monitoring/traffic survey technology is Remote Access Link road case by Australia based Metrocount which enables users to collect data remotely when using tube ATCCs.

The Remote Data Acquisition Platform based on GSM-GPS-RFID is designed and developed by iTriangle provide an end-to-end solution for various sectors including transport, logistics, and the automobile industry.

Several high-level professional visitors have already registered including officials from concerned Ministries, Government Departments, Infrastructure Companies, Traffic Police, Smart City Consultants and Transport/Traffic experts.

The event is supported by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and NITI Aayog along with many other government & non-government Associations.

CONFERENCE

The three-day Conference - Mobility: Smart Today, Smarter Tomorrow - during the Expo will cover India's Future Mobility Plan, Global Future Mobility, Safer and Smarter Roads, Mobility and Smart Cities, Parking Management, Public Transport/Electric Vehicles, Next level of connectivity and Logistics and Transport. Workshops on Crash Investigation and on Automated Licensing Tests are some of the other highlights of the conference.

An impressive line-up of senior officials from the government departments, Traffic /Transport experts at the Conference include Anil Srivastava, Principal Consultant and Mission Director Transformative Mobility, NITI Aayog; Katsuo Matsumoto, Chief Representative, Japan International Cooperation Agency India; Kunal Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Abhay Damle, Joint Secretary, MoRTH, Akhilesh Kumar Srivastava, Chief General Manager - T/IT & Highway Operation, NHAI ; Sanjay Bhatia, Chairman, Mumbai Port Trust , Dr Rajendra C Jagtap, Chief Executive Officer, Pune Smart City, Neelesh Gupta, Associate Vice President, NPCI and many more.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.


