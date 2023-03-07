Assam conducts roadshow in Mumbai to promote film tourism

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7 (ANI): In a bid to promote Assam as a film tourism-friendly state, the brand Assam Tourism conducted a roadshow in Mumbai on Monday.

The state of Assam offers hills to wetlands to reserve forests, food, culture, rural landscape, flora and fauna to get an immersive travel experience for for tourists and film producers. The tea gardens and the natural lush green golf courses are some of the other major attractions.

With sustainability as the centre point and one of the guiding principles, the Assam government in November 2022 launched a new tourism policy. A new comprehensive website for Assam Tourism was also launched where tourists will be able to avail of various services under one roof.

Notably, the state government is paying emphasis on the private-sector-led growth tourism industry.

During his welcome speech at the Mumbai event Monday, Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) Chairman Rituparna Baruah invited tourists to visit Assam and promised it to be an experience of a lifetime.



"We are putting a lot of effort into promoting film tourism in the state and making it the most film tourism-friendly state by facilitating shooting permissions with single-window clearances for film projects and providing necessary support to attract filmmakers. Assam, which is well connected to any part of the country, with excellent road infrastructure and peaceful conditions, is known for spiritual, wildlife, river and adventure tourism," said Jayanta Malla Baruah, Assam's tourism minister.

According to Kumar Padmapani Bora, Secretary, Tourism and Managing Director of Assam Tourism Development Corporation, the state's tourism sector has recorded multifold growth in domestic and foreign tourists' inflow, respectively, in 2022.

"In the state's new tourism policy, special focus has been given on EoDB and facilitating single window clearance for film tourism. We are going to implement the policy aggressively and promote Assam as the ultimate film tourism destination in consultation with the film fraternity and tourism stakeholders. With new tourism policy 2022, prepared in consultation of World Bank and with state's constant endeavour towards promoting private investments in tourism sector, government has signed mega hospitality projects by renowned groups like Tata, Hyatt in places like Kaziranga, Manas etc," Bora said.

He also apprised the gathering that the state government recently granted industry status to the tourism sector, which according to him would be a boost for private investments.

Meanwhile, Monday's roadshow showcased some of the most iconic destinations in Assam and how they can be experienced by visitors. An overview of the various activities that are available to tourists was also made.

A panel discussion was also held on "Assam as a promising film tourism destination". (ANI)

